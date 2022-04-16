"Suryakumar Yadav's experience is needed at the backend" - Brad Hogg feels star MI batter should continue to bat at No.5 in IPL 2022

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg believes the Mumbai Indians (MI) are doing the right thing by sending in Suryakumar Yadav to bat at No.5. The 31-year-old has arguably been MI's best batter this season and many feel the best batter should face the highest number of deliveries.

However, Hogg is of the opinion that the fearless cricket played by youngsters like Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma should be backed and the duo should continue to bat higher up the order.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about MI's batting line-up:

"Everyone can say Suryakumar Yadav should bat higher up the order. I don't think so. Rohit and Ishan should open and then bring Brevis and Tilak. They are doing the job. They are scoring at a good click and they are great in the powerplay overs and they are batting well through the middle."

Brad Hogg also shed light on Yadav's experience, versatility, and ability to bat at any position for Team India, which would certainly help MI. He added:

"Suryakumar Yadav is experienced and you need that at the backend. He can do that job. Not just for Mumbai, but -It will also put him in a good position to represent India a lot more often because he is able to bat in different positions."

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi . Phenomenal player. Suryakumar Yadav either has three shot options for each delivery; or he knows what the bowler is going to deliver before the bowler himself knows. Phenomenal player. Suryakumar Yadav either has three shot options for each delivery; or he knows what the bowler is going to deliver before the bowler himself knows👀👀👀. Phenomenal player.

Jasprit Bumrah should not bowl upfront: Brad Hogg

MI have struggled to pick wickets in the powerplay this season and many feel one of the main reasons has been the underutilization of Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball.

However, Brad Hogg reckons Bumrah should be used as an enforcer in the middle-overs and the likes of Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat should try and pick wickets with the new ball. On this, the 51-year-old stated:

"Everyone is saying Bumrah should be opening the bowling upfront. I don't think so. Give Unadkat and Thampi the new ball and if they get a couple of breakthroughs then it takes the pressure off Bumrah and Bumrah can go after more wickets to break the middle-order of the opposition."

Brad Hogg also explained how the likes of Tymal Mills can be used alongside Bumrah to control the middle-overs. He added:

"But if they don't pick early wickets, then Bumrah with all his experience comes back in and turns the momentum in Mumbai Indians' favor. Mills is a quality bowler. He is going to gain experience in this IPL and the wickets there in Mumbai suit his bowling. So he is going to step up a cog moving forward."

MI will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday in what could be a do-or-die match for the five-time IPL champions.

Edited by Parimal