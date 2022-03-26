"Thala is back!"- Fans erupt as 'vintage' MS Dhoni smashes 50 against KKR in IPL 2022

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was at his vintage best against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening game of the IPL 2022 season on Saturday. The 40-year-old scored 50 runs off just 38 balls and has given the defending champions something to bowl at.

Fans on Twitter were a bit disappointed to see CSK score just 131 runs in their 20 overs. But at the same time, they were ecstatic to see their beloved 'Thala' finally score that elusive fifty after 28 innings.

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MS Dhoni playing a match after 162 days and he scored 50*(38) - The best ever. MS Dhoni playing a match after 162 days and he scored 50*(38) - The best ever.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



40y 262d - MS Dhoni v KKR, today

40y 116d - Rahul Dravid v DC, 2013

39y 362d - Sachin Tendulkar v DC, 2013

#IPL2022 #CSKvKKR Oldest Indian to score an IPL fifty:40y 262d - MS Dhoni v KKR, today40y 116d - Rahul Dravid v DC, 201339y 362d - Sachin Tendulkar v DC, 2013 Oldest Indian to score an IPL fifty:40y 262d - MS Dhoni v KKR, today40y 116d - Rahul Dravid v DC, 201339y 362d - Sachin Tendulkar v DC, 2013#IPL2022 #CSKvKKR

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra MS Dhoni even at the age of 40 carries hopes of CSK. That is something about the man, what a legend of the game! MS Dhoni even at the age of 40 carries hopes of CSK. That is something about the man, what a legend of the game!

Silly Point @FarziCricketer MS freaking Dhoni! That was the vintage one... Finally. MS freaking Dhoni! That was the vintage one... Finally.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan That was brilliant inning from Dhoni. Not easy not playing thru out the year and produce the inning like this! That was brilliant inning from Dhoni. Not easy not playing thru out the year and produce the inning like this!

Girish @Chandra__Girish

If you can't praise him atleast Respect him

#CSKvKKR Dhoni scoring a IPL Fifty at the age of 40+ !!If you can't praise him atleast Respect him Dhoni scoring a IPL Fifty at the age of 40+ !!If you can't praise him atleast Respect him 👍#CSKvKKR

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#CSKvsKKR #IPL2022 Jadeja took on Dhoni's job and on day 1, Dhoni is doing Jadeja's 🥲 Jadeja took on Dhoni's job and on day 1, Dhoni is doing Jadeja's 🥲#CSKvsKKR #IPL2022

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MS Dhoni was 15*(25) and he scored fifty from just 38 balls - Thala is back. MS Dhoni was 15*(25) and he scored fifty from just 38 balls - Thala is back.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer The best time for someone to borrow money from me is when Dhoni scores. The best time for someone to borrow money from me is when Dhoni scores.

Manya @CSKian716 Dhoni is the current Orange Cap holder. Talk nah, haters. /s Dhoni is the current Orange Cap holder. Talk nah, haters. /s https://t.co/fLVfHNzfqy

riya @reaadubey Where are all those "why dhoni still in the team" merchants????!!! Where are all those "why dhoni still in the team" merchants????!!!

Manya @CSKian716 Broadcasters after IPL gets kicked off with Dhoni's 50 Broadcasters after IPL gets kicked off with Dhoni's 50 https://t.co/6oVpiAmsSq

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Literally have tears in my eyes. Thank you for this knock, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Literally have tears in my eyes. Thank you for this knock, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Wankhede and MS Dhoni is a match made in Heaven. Wankhede and MS Dhoni is a match made in Heaven. ❤️ https://t.co/xGIaRVi4bL

MS Dhoni's 50 still doesn't put CSK out of danger

KKR had no hesitation in bowling first as they wanted to make full use of the fresh pitch. Pacer Umesh Yadav made the new ball talk and made it difficult for openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway to get off to a good start.

After losing Gaikwad early for a duck, Robin Uthappa looked to counter-attack and give the CSK innings some much-needed impetus. Although he was successful to a certain extent, spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine spun a web and the former dismissed Uthappa just when he was looking set for a big score.

Ambati Rayudu looked in fine touch as well and was scoring runs at a brisk pace, but an unfortunate run-out led to his undoing. Even Shivam Dube couldn't do much and it was down to CSK's most experienced duo of MS Dhoni and skipper Ravindra Jadeja to resurrect their innings.

Both Dhoni and Jadeja struggled to get going. KKR bowlers piled on the pressure on them through some excellent bowling.

MS Dhoni did get a few boundaries towards the end of the innings, but overall, the defending champions would be a bit disappointed having posted what seems to be a below par total.

CSK bowlers will need to bowl out of their skin on what looks like a good wicket for batting. KKR will be confident of chasing the total down, but a good start would still be of paramount importance for them.

