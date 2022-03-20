"That would definitely be something people will remember me by" - RCB's Dinesh Karthik recalls miraculous knock in Nidahas Trophy final ahead of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik completed his quarantine on Saturday and joined his teammates for his first training session ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

Saturday also marked fours years to the day when India scripted an incredible win in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh. Dinesh Karthik walked out to bat in that game when India needed 34 runs off just two overs.

However, the 36-year-old played an absolute blinder, scoring 29 runs off just eight deliveries with two fours and three sixes at a stunning strike rate of 362.50. His iconic last-ball six to hand his team victory is still considered one of the best moments in the history of Indian cricket.

Speaking in a video posted by RCB on YouTube, here's what Dinesh Karthik had to say about his incredible knock:

"So I was obviously waiting for my turn and it came pretty late in the game. Two overs and 34 runs - as a batter you are thinking 'how many boundaries can I hit?' That is exactly what I was thinking, got lucky with a few shots and as they say the rest is history."

Dinesh Karthik definitely feels he has immortalized himself in the history of Indian cricket with that special knock. He added:

"It is a very important day in my life. Every sportsman for how many years they play they are always remembered for a few things. As a cricketer, that would definitely be something people will remember me by."

Dinesh Karthik on his role for RCB

RCB over the years have been overdependent on their star-studded top-order. The likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell were their main contributors last season.

De Villiers performed the duties of finishing the innings by batting at No.5 last season. However, with him retired, RCB had to look at a replacement and they have entrusted Karthik with that role. On this, the 36-year-old stated:

"That is the aim, like for everyone else in the middle-order, to try and hit as many boundaries as you can. It is a challenge but a very interesting one for everybody."

With the aim of getting back into the Indian middle-order in the shortest format, Dinesh Karthik has been training hard to master the finisher's role. On this, he added:

"For the last two years, I have been trying to do that role as well. Here as well, the role is clear - try and achieve whatever we can at the backend of the innings. Do whatever is required for the team, either setting the target or winning the game. So that is what I will be focusing on."

RCB begin their IPL 2022 campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 27.

