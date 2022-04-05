"That's when such players lose their rhythm" - Ravi Shastri's important advice for SRH's Nicholas Pooran

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Nicholas Pooran should play attacking cricket upfront. He wants the swashbuckler to up the ante with his strokeplay without worrying about the rest of the batters.

Shastri made these remarks while speaking on ESPNcrininfo after Hyderabad's 12-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. Pooran made 34 runs off 24 balls but was unable to take his side home.

Shastri suggested that players like Pooran often tend to lose flow if they look to start slow. He said:

"I would give Pooran some time, but I would also tell him to just play his game and not worry about the rest. If you get into the groove and feel like smacking it and upping the tempo and taking the strike rate up much earlier than what the team would expect, then do it. Because if he starts thinking too much and thinking towards the end, that's when such players at times lose their rhythm."

In the same video, England all-rounder Sam Curran mentioned how Pooran is an important cog in SRH's batting line-up. He reckoned that the team management must back him as he is expected to be one of their top performers with the bat this season.

Curran said:

"It's one of those things that the ball should have gone out of the park as it was in the slot. But it doesn't really always go your way. Pooran is a huge player for SRH and he's the one they should stick with and keep letting him fire because he's such a big player for them and hopefully he'll come good very soon."

Meanwhile, LSG managed to post a decent total of 169 after being asked to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium. SRH did look in control at one point in time during the run chase. However, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi's tidy overs dented their chances of crossing the line.

Pooran contributed with 34 crucial runs from just 24 deliveries. However, SRH lost momentum once he was dismissed in the 18th over.

SRH could consider using Aiden Markran as an opener - Ravi Shastri

Shastri added that the 2016 champions should ask Aiden Markran to open the innings. He opined that the right-hander could score some quick runs for his side during the field restrictions.

He said:

"SRH could consider using Aiden Markran as an opener. He's fluent at the top. He can be given the role to just go after the bowling in the powerplay and they get someone else in the middle-order."

Hyderabad have not gotten off to an ideal start in IPL 2022. They are currently the wooden spooners of the competition. Kane Williamson and co. will next be seen in action on Saturday when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Edited by Aditya Singh