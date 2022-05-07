"That's slipped out of his hand, we are cooked here!" - Tim David on Daniel Sams' possible beamer in thrilling last-ball win in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounders Daniel Sams and Tim David caught up in a candid interview after their thrilling last-ball win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday. David played a crucial cameo of 44*, while Sams defended nine runs off the final over to give MI fans something to cheer about.

With just nine needed off the last over and the likes of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia at the crease, the game looked dead and buried in Gujarat's grasp. However, Sams showed incredible control over his change-ups under pressure and foxed the batters with his accuracy.

In a video posted by the IPL on its official website, Tim David spoke about the final delivery bowled to Miller and how he felt that Sams had almost bowled a 'beamer'. He said:

"I was at long on and I thought, 'No, that slipped out of his hand with a dew and we're cooked here!' But then it just dipped halfway down. It was a great feeling."

Daniel Sams also opened up on his incredible final over and how he planned to execute his skills against the dangerous Miller and Tewatia. The 29-year-old felt Tewatia's run-out was a pivotal moment in the game. He recalled:

"Going into that over, preplanning against Miller and Tewatia, we were going to go wide and slow. I tried to get as close to that wide line as I could. When we got that run-out (Tewatia) that was quite handy. With Rashid Khan it was always going to be slower ball bouncer into the wicket. I was bowling quite similar so I decided to go a bit fuller so that he doesn't sit back and hit it."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



What a thriller of a game we have had at the Brabourne Stadium-CCI and it's the -run victory over



Scorecard bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-51



#TATAIPL | WHAT. A. WIN!What a thriller of a game we have had at the Brabourne Stadium-CCI and it's the @ImRo45 -led @mipaltan who have sealed a-run victory over #GT Scorecard #GT vMI WHAT. A. WIN! 👏 👏What a thriller of a game we have had at the Brabourne Stadium-CCI and it's the @ImRo45-led @mipaltan who have sealed a 5⃣-run victory over #GT. 👌 👌Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-51 #TATAIPL | #GTvMI https://t.co/F3UwVD7g5z

I thought we were a bit short so was frustrated: Tim David

Tim David once again proved why he is such an important asset and probably the future finisher for MI as his crucial cameo proved to be the difference between the two sides. The 25-year-old came in at a tricky situation where despite a good start, Mumbai had lost a flurry of wickets.

David explained how he approached his innings and here's what he had to say:

"When I came to the middle we had lost a bit of momentum and it was important to show some intent early and luckily I got a couple out of the middle. So I felt confident on the pitch. Felt like a great pitch, so sometimes when you got those conditions in your favour, try and maximize it."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Tim David with all the awards he won against Gujarat Titans including the Man Of The Match Award. Tim David with all the awards he won against Gujarat Titans including the Man Of The Match Award. https://t.co/0KufS22H85

Tim David also confessed that he felt MI were a bit short as the pitch looked really good to bat on. But he also credited the bowlers for staging a sensational comeback that won Mumbai the game. He added:

"I felt I missed out on a couple to be honest. I thought we were a bit short so I was frustrated when we came off. But it shows how good a job you guys did, specially when they were none for a hundred, dragged them back and got our second win which is obviously a great feeling."

With impressive performances in their last two games, both Daniel Sams and Tim David have made a strong case for themselves to be an important part of MI's rebuild.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Parimal