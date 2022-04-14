"That is a waste of time, let me enjoy my burger and pizza!"- Mohammad Kaif shares hilarious story of Shimron Hetmyer amid IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif spent a lot of time with power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer while the latter was with the Delhi Capitals. The 25-year-old has often been criticized for his poor fitness, but Kaif revealed that he simply doesn't care about the opposition and that is what brings the best out of the West Indies star.

Hetmyer is enjoying a sensational IPL 2022 season so far, having scored 168 runs in four games at a staggering average of 84 and an outstanding strike rate of 178.72. His sensible knock of 59 also helped the Rajasthan Royals (RR) win their previous game.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', Mohammad Kaif shared a hilarious anecdote involving himself and Shimron Hetmyer. He recalled:

"Hetmyer is happy-go-lucky and is quite relaxed. Most batters plan against opposition bowlers, but Hetmyer just doesn't care. He just says 'that is waste of time, let me eat my burger and pizza.' Once I had told him whether he knows how to play mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. He said Varun who? But in the game, he played really well."

Mohammad Kaif on Shimron Hetmyer vs. Rashid Khan

Mohammad Kaif believes one of the most interesting player battles to watch out for in the game between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and RR will be between the in-form Shimron Hetmyer and the world-class Rashid Khan.

Rushil // Tilak & Brevis Stan Acc. @rushilthefirst *When Rashid Khan bowls out Shimron Hetmyer*



•Normal ones: Rashid gets rid of Shimron

Hetmyer has shown this season that he is not bothered by spinners as he is capable of clearing the ropes. The 41-year-old feels Rashid Khan struggles against left-handers, but has enough class to keep a batter of Hetmyer's stature quiet. On this, Mohammad Kaif stated:

"I know Hetmyer personally and he is a brilliant player of spin and knows how to hit sixes against spin. Rashid is a good bowler but his record hasn't been great against left-handers and he can leak runs. He is likely to bowl googlies to Hetmyer, but he is in good form and won the last game for Rajasthan. It will be a battle worth watching, one has form while the other has class."

The Hetmyer vs Rashid battle could well become one of the decisive moments of the GT vs RR encounter tonight

Edited by Parimal