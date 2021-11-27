Cricket fraternity extends warm wishes to Suresh Raina on his 35th birthday

The cricketing fraternity has extended warm wishes to former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina as he turns 35 on Saturday. Suresh Raina was part of the CSK squad which won the IPL earlier this year in UAE.
Raina has already retired from international cricket and is now only active in the IPL. He has earned a great fan following over the years, thanks to his wonderful stroke-making, selfless nature, and astonishing fielding efforts during his heydays on the field.
Suresh Raina's former teammate Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes on social media by posting a special message on Twitter addressed to Raina. Other members of the cricketing fraternity - like Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh - also joined in soon to wish him well on his birthday.
CSK not planning to retain Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction - Reports
CSK are reportedly not keen on retaining their longstanding batter Suresh Raina for the upcoming season. Suresh Raina has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting line-up since the inception of the IPL in 2008.
However, over the last few seasons, there has been a significant dip in his batting form, which might be the reason behind CSK's decision in this regard.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Even in the IPL 2021, Suresh Raina struggled with the bat as he scored only 160 runs across 12 games at an average of 17.77, including a solitary half-century. It will be interesting to see if CSK buys him back in the mega auction.