Cricket fraternity extends warm wishes to Suresh Raina on his 35th birthday

The cricketing fraternity has extended warm wishes to former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina as he turns 35 on Saturday. Suresh Raina was part of the CSK squad which won the IPL earlier this year in UAE.

Raina has already retired from international cricket and is now only active in the IPL. He has earned a great fan following over the years, thanks to his wonderful stroke-making, selfless nature, and astonishing fielding efforts during his heydays on the field.

Suresh Raina's former teammate Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes on social media by posting a special message on Twitter addressed to Raina. Other members of the cricketing fraternity - like Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh - also joined in soon to wish him well on his birthday.

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath Happy Birthday brotherman @ImRaina ! Wishing you a great year ahead both on and off the field #HappyBirthdayRaina

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Many happy returns of the day Suresh. Wishing you all the happiness and good health.

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir Wishing you a very happy birthday @ImRaina ! Finish the year also in style brother!

DK @DineshKarthik



DK @DineshKarthik Happiest birthday to you Just a reminder that you shouldn't be in the way of a running Raina 😜Happiest birthday to you @ImRaina

Angelo Mathews @Angelo69Mathews A very happy birthday bro ⁦ @ImRaina ⁩ have a great year ahead ! 👊👊 stay blessed

#SureshRaina This birthday I wish you abundant happiness and love. May all your dreams come true. Happy birthday brother have a great one 🎂🤗 @ImRaina

Shikhar Dhawan wishes Suresh Raina with a story on his official Instagram handle. (PC: Instagram)

Deepak Chahar wishes Suresh Raina with a story on his official Instagram handle. (PC: Instagram)

Mohammed Siraj wishes Suresh Raina with a story on his official Instagram handle. (PC: Instagram)

Kuldeep Yadav wishes Suresh Raina with a story on his official Instagram handle. (PC: Instagram)

Yuvraj Singh wishes Suresh Raina with a story on his official Instagram handle. (PC: Instagram)

ICC @ICC

7988 international runs 🏏

322 matches for India 🇮🇳



ICC @ICC 7988 international runs 🏏 322 matches for India 🇮🇳 Happy birthday to the always exciting 2011 @cricketworldcup winner 🏆

BCCI @BCCI

7988 international runs 💪

2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 🏆



Here's wishing



BCCI @BCCI 322 international games 👍 7988 international runs 💪 2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 🏆 Here's wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 #TeamIndia

CSK not planning to retain Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction - Reports

CSK are reportedly not keen on retaining their longstanding batter Suresh Raina for the upcoming season. Suresh Raina has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting line-up since the inception of the IPL in 2008.

However, over the last few seasons, there has been a significant dip in his batting form, which might be the reason behind CSK's decision in this regard.

Even in the IPL 2021, Suresh Raina struggled with the bat as he scored only 160 runs across 12 games at an average of 17.77, including a solitary half-century. It will be interesting to see if CSK buys him back in the mega auction.

