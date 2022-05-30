IPL 2022: "The pink between the Orange and the Purple" - Dhanashree Verma shakes a leg with Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler

A day after the IPL 2022 final, Dhanashree Verma shared a video of her shaking a leg with husband Yuzvendra Chahal and his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate Jos Buttler.

Verma took to her official Instagram account to share the clip where she is flanked by Chahal and Buttler on either side. The trio can be seen grooving to a number and enjoying themselves.

You can watch the video posted by Verma below:

A part of the caption reads, 'The pink between the Orange and the Purple, referring to Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal being the winners of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap, respectively, in IPL 2022. The pink is a reference to the colors of RR, who made their second appearance in an IPL final last night.

Gujarat Titans beat RR to clinch IPL 2022 title

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) broke the Rajasthan Royals' dreams of a second IPL crown on Sunday. The Titans won the IPL 2022 final by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Electing to bat first, the Sanju Samson-led Royals stumbled along to 130/9 in their 20 overs. The chase was a tricky one for the Titans, but with Shubman Gill, David Miller and Pandya chipping in with valuable contributions, they got over the line rather comfortably.

Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap, having aggregated 863 runs at a strike rate of 149.05. He also scored four centuries during the campaign and was also announced as the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament.

Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, clinched the Purple Cap as he was the leading wicket-taker of the competition. Chahal picked up 27 scalps across 17 games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far