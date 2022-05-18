"The players think this is their last game and they have to perform or they're out" - Kevin Pietersen stresses reasons for KKR's struggles in IPL 2022

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen feels the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have themselves to blame because of the situation they are in at the moment in IPL 2022. KKR have just six wins from 13 games and face a do-or-die encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, May 18.

Even a win won't guarantee them a place in the playoffs as they will have to improve their net run rate at the same time. Pietersen feels KKR made too many changes and never had enough stability in their playing XI.

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak #IPL2022 5 changes from KKR. Its like Umran Malik breaking his own record of the fastest delivery 5 changes from KKR. Its like Umran Malik breaking his own record of the fastest delivery 😂 #IPL2022

The 41-year-old opined that players didn't feel that their place in the team was secure, which, in turn, affected their performances. Speaking to Star Sports, Kevin Pietersen explained the importance of giving confidence to players by backing them for sufficient games, saying:

"Too much of chopping and changing has been a reason for KKR's dismal show because the players think it's their last game and they've got to perform or they might be out. I don't think this is the right way to go in this format of the game. This format is about building the players up, giving them the confidence and helping them feel like the team they're involved in, the brand they are associated with, and the band they're playing for are committed."

"You can feel down in the dumps if you play poorly now" - Kevin Pietersen on LSG

Kevin Pietersen was also concerned about the form of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) towards the business end of the tournament. LSG have lost their last two games and still haven't booked their place in the playoffs, more importantly in the top two spots.

The retired English star has warned KL Rahul and his men to not be complacent and give it their best against KKR, stating:

"It's serious business now. You can feel as good as you can in the four or five weeks of this tournament but you can feel down in the dumps if you play poorly now at the business end of the tournament. So the guys at the top of the table like Lucknow want to get those two crucial points against Kolkata Knight Riders and secure their playoffs berth."

Both LSG and KKR will be desperate for the win, despite having contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far.

