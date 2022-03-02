IPL 2022: "The quality that I like the most about Kane Williamson is his composure" - Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma admires the way skipper Kane Williamson has led the side so far in the IPL. Although SRH didn't do well as a team last season, the team management has shown faith in Williamson and has built a decent core around him for the upcoming season.

Sharma feels the Kiwi's best quality is his ability to stay calm under pressure. The 21-year-old believes that it is this quality of Williamson that will help Sharma develop into a better player.

Speaking on Sports Yaari's YouTube channel, here's what Abhishek Sharma had to say about the SRH skipper:

"The quality that I like the most about Kane is his composure and calmness in pressure situations. I have observed it a lot during the matches and it will help me a lot with my cricket ahead. He is also very down to earth."

Kane Williamson listens to everyone as a captain: Abhishek Sharma

Sharma also shared that Williamson listens to other players too, despite himself being a captain and having the final say. The youngster feels this is a very rare quality for a good captain and it has certainly benefited him as an individual.

In this regard, he said:

"Kane is also a very fun guy in the team. It is not that he talks very less. He is a fun guy and he takes care of everyone. Most importantly as a captain he listens to everyone and that is one of the best qualities that I feel should be there in a captain. Even I try to improve myself in this facet of the game."

SRH didn't have the best of IPL 2022 auctions but they still managed to make a few smart buys like Aiden Markram and the in-form Nicholas Pooran. The latter recently smashed three half-centuries on the trot against India in the T20Is and will be a key member for SRH in the upcoming season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee