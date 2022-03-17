"The only way to get ahead is to get started" - Jasprit Bumrah sweats it out in the gym ahead of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah has begun his training for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a rigorous gym session. The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos of him lifting weights.

Here's what Bumrah captioned the photos:

"The only way to get ahead is to get started 🏋🏻‍♂️"

Added responsibility on Jasprit Bumrah in absence of Trent Boult

Bumrah and Trent Boult have been one of the most dreaded new-ball combinations in the IPL over the past few seasons. While many are looking forward to the mouth-watering prospect of Bumrah bowling in tandem with Jofra Archer, the England star won't be taking part in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

MI were conservative in their approach to buying fast bowlers in the IPL 2022 auction, understandably because they were saving money for Archer. However, that meant that the five-time IPL champions might have to compromise on the quality of fast bowling options that they have got.

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been brilliant for Saurashtra, but has failed to make an impact in the past few seasons in the IPL. The likes of Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Tymal Mills didn't make their presence felt in the limited opportunities that they received in the cash-rich league.

Thus, MI will be a lot more reliant on Jasprit Bumrah to deliver breakthroughs during crucial junctures in the game. The 28-year-old will be high on confidence after having a sensational outing in the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka.

Since Bumrah is one of the best death bowlers around, skipper Rohit Sharma will need other MI pacers to share the responsibility of striking with the new ball. MI would certainly need their uncapped youngsters to step up and repay the faith shown in them by the team management.

