"There isn't more dangerous new ball bowler in the world than Mohammed Shami" - Mohammad Kaif makes bold claim ahead of PBKS vs GT in IPL 2022

Mohammed Shami (L) has tormented opposition batters with the new ball so far. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 08, 2022 12:43 PM IST
News

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has been highly impressed with the way Gujarat Titans (GT) speedster Mohammed Shami has bowled, especially with the new ball, this season.

In two games, Shami has picked up five wickets at a sensational economy rate of just 6.88 and a fantastic average of 11. He was almost unplayable with the new ball in GT's opening game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and ended up winning the Man of the Match award.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', Mohammad Kaif explained why Mohammed Shami is so effective with the new ball. He said:

"Youngsters should learn from Mohammed Shami and if they summarize then they will realize that in Tests, ODIs, and T20s, Shami's bowling remains the same. His seam position is brilliant and the wrist is right behind the ball which makes it land right on the seam."

Kaif also claimed that Shami is the most dangerous new-ball bowler in the world. He added:

"When the ball lands on the seam, there will be movement and that is Mohammed Shami's strength. With the new ball, there isn't a more dangerous bowler than him in world cricket, take it in writing."
Daily routine #shami11 #mshami11 #dubai #dubailife #dubailifestyle #holiday #holidays https://t.co/345fxVdPEA

MI will be realizing importance of strong bowling attack: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif believes GT are the best example of why teams should focus on having a strong bowling attack rather than just beefing up their batting with power-hitters.

The 41-year-old feels five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) didn't focus on forming a strong bowling core in the IPL 2022 mega auction. That is perhaps why they are still winless after three games. Mohammad Kaif stated:

"Their (GT's) strength is their bowling. Mumbai Indians will now be realizing what impact a strong bowling attack can have. [Lockie] Ferguson was the Man of the Match in the previous game and Shami was the Man of the Match in the first game."

Kaif added:

"Both the games that Gujarat have won are because of their bowlers. This shows that genuine wicket-takers can turn a game on its head."
The GT bowlers will face a stiff test against a Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting line-up that has made their intentions of playing a fearless brand of cricket clear so far this season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
