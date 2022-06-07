"There needs to be frustration, only then you're a true player" - Chetan Sakariya on how Ricky Ponting motivated players in IPL 2022

Although Chetan Sakariya didn't get much game time during his IPL 2022 season with the Delhi Capitals (DC), he still spent about two and a half months with some greats in the game like coach Ricky Ponting.

The former Australian captain was a serial winner during his time as a player and demands similar ruthlessness from his players now that he is a coach.

The initial days for Sakariya were understandably not ideal, as he didn't get a look into the playing XI straightaway.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Chetan Sakariya expressed his emotions about how he felt when he was on the bench during his first few days at DC. He said:

"When Delhi Capitals bought me, I did think that I would get to play all the games. I wasn't demotivated when I didn't play, but my confidence level dropped a bit and there was self-doubt. But there was a change in my mental toughness. I went into a shell in the initial 10-12 days of the IPL."

But the 24-year-old also revealed that Ponting always used to talk to the players who didn't make the XI and reminded them that there has to be a hunger to play. On this, Sakariya said:

"Ricky sir also knew this thing (about him feeling low). He always used to come and talk and used to tell that there needs to be frustration, only then you are a true player. So this is what motivates you to do better when an opportunity comes."

Chetan Sakariya on how Shane Watson helped him get mentally tough

Chetan Sakariya was understandably a bit subdued when he wasn't getting chances in the playing XI. However, the 24-year-old revealed that assistant coach Shane Watson spotted him being a bit disappointed and advised him on how he should make the most of practice sessions. He stated:

"Shane Watson Sir realized that I was feeling low and although I was focusing on practice, something was off. So Sir called me in his room and spoke at length about many things. That made me feel a lot better."

Sakariya also spoke about how Watson began to work on his body language as an 'aggressive bowler'. He claimed this helped him perform well in the limited opportunities he got, saying:

"He also told me about how I should approach the practice sessions to get the best out of them. He asked what type of bowling I wanted to do. I replied by saying that I always want to be aggressive and want to look into the eyes of the batter. So we started working on my body language and aggressive bowling in the nets and I felt better."

Making one's debut for India at such a young age is no mean feat. Chetan Sakariya is definitely confident of getting many more chances in the coming seasons if he keeps on working hard.

