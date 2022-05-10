"There's no fear of the world in their game" - Sunil Gavaskar on the key behind GT's success so far in IPL 2022

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar believes freedom and fearlessness are the two aspects behind Gujarat Titans' (GT) stellar campaign so far. The new franchise sit second in the points table with 16 points and are only one win away from sealing a playoff spot.

Playing with complete freedom has been the philosophy set by the captain-coach duo of Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra. The team has plenty of match-winners among their ranks, which has enabled them to come out on the right side of close encounters in the tournament.

Noting that GT are playing in a positive fashion and enjoying their cricket, Gavaskar said on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports:

"Of course, you wish to win even when you are playing in your backyard but a loss doesn't mean that it's an end to the world, that's the approach with which they are stepping on the pitch. They are enjoying their game and playing positive cricket."

He added:

"Gujarat are playing with such freedom and they are fearless (in approach). There's no fear of the world in their game and that's why they are winning."

However, at the moment, GT are on a two-match losing run. Their match-winners failed to get the team over the line in their most recent encounter against the Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

Opining that the presence of multiple match-winners and their exciting brand of cricket are the reasons behind their formidable start, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden said:

"They bat deep, they've got the confidence, and they are full of match winners. It's exciting to watch them because when there's not a Rahul Tewatia show, it's a Rashid Khan show and when Rashid isn't performing, it's a Killer-Miller (David Miller) show."

Hayden added:

"This team is lined up with several match-winners and that's what makes them a dangerous side. It's exciting to watch the brand of cricket they are playing."

They are going to win against Lucknow Super Giants: Harbhajan Singh predicts GT to become 1st team to qualify for playoffs

A top-of-the-table clash pits GT against the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). With both teams only separated by net run-rate, the winner of the contest is likely to guarantee a spot in the top four as the tournament heads to its business end.

Claiming GT will complete a double over LSG and secure their playoff spot tonight, Harbhajan Singh said during the same interaction:

"Gujarat Titans are going to win the match against Lucknow Super Giants and they will become the first team to qualify. The Hardik Pandya-led side is very strong. Rashid Khan is in great form and coach Ashish Nehra is giving them just the right amount of confidence. This team is difficult to beat."

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will clash horns once again in a bid to attain a lead at the top of the table. The contest is scheduled to take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune later tonight (May 10).

