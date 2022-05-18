"There's no need to be disappointed" - Ravi Shastri's advice to Virat Kohli ahead of RCB's crucial tie against GT 

Former team India head coach Ravi Shastri recently pointed out that luck has evaded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He suggested that the batter must play fearless cricket to ensure that RCB qualify for the playoffs.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo ahead of RCB's must-win game against Gujarat Titans (GT), Ravi Shastri mentioned that there will come a time when Virat Kohli will get his luck back. He suggested that the right-hander shouldn't be discouraged by his recent performances and should rather look to seize opportunities when they arise.

Ravi Shastri said:

"If Virat Kohli opens the innings, then he should play fearless cricket. I feel that Kohli hasn't had any luck on his side. He must think that he is putting in all the hard work but still hasn't been able to score runs. This will not be the case all the time."

"A time will come when he will get that opportunity and he will have to grab it with both hands when it comes. There's no need to be disappointed and he should rather think that he is a world-class player and shouldn't let the opportunity go once it comes."

Kohli has struggled to perform consistently with the bat in this year's cash-rich league. The star batter has managed 236 runs from thirteen appearances and has an ordinary strike rate of 113.46 to his name.

"Wanindu Hasaranga was under pressure as RCB had backed him after leaving someone like Yuzvendra Chahal" - Ravi Shastri

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that RCB leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was under immense pressure after the franchise parted ways with Yuzvendra Chahal. He praised the Sri Lankan cricketer for his impactful performances in the competition.

Shasti opined that the 24-year-old will play a major role against GT as the surface is expected to be a spin conducive one. He added:

" Wanindu Hasaranga was under pressure as the franchise had backed him after leaving someone like Yuzvendra Chahal. Despite that, he has bowled brilliantly. The pitches have now been favourable for the spinners and hence he can be effective."

It is worth mentioning that the Bangalore-based franchise shelled out a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the auction to re-acquire Hasaranga's services. The talented youngster has repaid the faith with his inspiring bowling spells. With 23 wickets, he is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022.

