"Tuk Tuk award for his iconic knock!" - Fans split over Virat Kohli's first fifty of IPL 2022

Virat Kohli did find some form but consumed 53 deliveries for his 58. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 06:10 PM IST
News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli finally seems to have found some form as he hit his first half-century of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday.

The 33-year-old scored a patient 58 off 53 balls and helped RCB post a competitive total of 170/6 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli has struggled to find the middle of his bat this season and was short of runs. However, as he spent more time at the crease, his strokeplay became more fluent.

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see Kohli back in form. Many felt that such an innings was needed for the 33-year-old to get back his lost confidence.

However, some also believe that his strike rate of just 109.43 could have cost RCB some runs that could prove costly towards the end of the game.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kohli 👑👏🏿 @imVkohli what a legend! Player & fighter! Can’t keep a good man down
5⃣0⃣ for @imVkohli! If you're a cricket fan, you're loving this - no matter which team you support... 👏#GTvRCB
category is cover drive and Virat Kohli never loses. https://t.co/DaB4Nc3wWq
Virat Kohli 50 🥰 shout out to every single person who knows he’s not done - not by a bloody long long mile! Best is yet to come. 👑 #GTvRCB
Kohli's knock was possible because of such a brilliant innings from Patidar.
Many people ask why is Virat Kohli loved so much! It’s not only because he’s a world class player but also because he always appreciates his fellow players’ success as passionately. Look at him jumping and cheering every time Rajat Patidar scores a boundary. #RCBvGT
What a lovely moment there. The bowler - Shami- patting the batsman -Kohli- on the back after his 50. He’s a man who’s earned respect over the years. A cricketer to admire for many reasons #GTvRCB #IPL2022 #ViratKohli
Welcome back @imVkohli 👊🏽 #GTvRCB #IPL2022 https://t.co/fJ44Zb1K3v
Virat Kohli must be like," thank you God and Dad" 🥺❤️ https://t.co/hROj1mx1Xn
Virat Kohli gave tribute to his best friend Rohit Sharma by scoring 45 ball fifty on his birthday https://t.co/ZNMNDNXqXW
Well paced innings from Kohli. He’ll be looking to accelerate in overs 40-50
Kohli is surprised nobody has got him out yet, so he is looking for a run-out. #IPL
Happy that Kohli scored some runs today. But at the risk of being labelled as a 'Virat hater', this is a sub optimal innings. No batter should be just adding 31 runs off 32 balls after the PP.58 off 53 means almost 45% of the innings went at 6.56 RPO, where you need at least 9. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…
I wouldn't mind Kohli stat padding through rest of RCB's campaign if he gets his form back! 👍👍A team with Faf as a Captain doesn't deserve to win anyway.
With 58(53),Harsha thinks that Kohli has provided substance to the RCB innings.What's the use of their batting depth if they need a run a ball inning to provide substance?At least have the guts to criticize what clearly is a bad T20 innings.#IPL2022
TL's reception to Kohli's 58(53) is like when fans celebrate watching retired legends play in an exhibition game
Cricket experts on twitter dot com will criticize Virat Kohli for playing with a poor strike rate but will not talk about how well he complimented his partners to play freely and with a better strike rate by making sure that the team doesn't end up losing way too many wickets.
Every FC has a right to troll this knock of Kohli but atleast not Babar Azam Fans. twitter.com/SaadSays22/sta…
Happy for Kohli. He finally scored a Test 50. That's a really healthy strike rate as well for a Test match.
Everything is temporary but kohli scoring runs on anushka's birthday is permanent ❤️🤌
Anushka in the stands, Virat Kohli scores a half century. How are the misogynist trolls doing today?#GTvRCB
Kohli has finally made some runs,good from his and fans perspective.But 50*(45) has to termed as a negative knock from RCB's perspective.#IPL2022
Let the drum rolls begin! King Kohli is back! My Skipper. https://t.co/wX8XvO1qtF
From team's point of view this was a match losing innings by Kohli. But if this innings insures his coming back to form, than I can take it in 1 2 more matches. #ViratKohli #GTvRCB
Tuk Tuk award for his iconic knock today 👏👏👏🤮 @imVkohli 😂😂🥵🥵 @rahulreddy24 https://t.co/M4CDgTWUBz
KING KOHLI IS BACK🔥May you continue to play great knocks @imVkohli ❤️ https://t.co/1bLimBaxlC
watching kohli score some runs was gorgeous, idc about RCB
Yes Virat Kohli Strike Was Low, But Today He Needed Thik Knock. This Inning Will Be A Booster Dose For King.
The Sun Always Shines After The Storm! 🔥Keep Calm & Trust The KING @imVkohli ♥️twitter.com/i/spaces/1ZkKz… https://t.co/VabPSrazbE

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar partnership set up nice platform for RCB

GT got off to a great start when Pradeep Sangwan dismissed RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck. Rajat Patidar had not played the greatest of knocks in the last game and had to make this innings count.

Virat Kohli gradually grew in confidence and kept the scoreboard ticking. His assurance in holding one end up allowed Patidar to play his natural game. The 28-year-old began accelerating just at the right moment and scored 52 off just 32 balls.

Patidar's departure brought the dangerous Glenn Maxwell to the crease. The Australian looked good for his cameo of 33 (18). But some good death bowling by the Titans earned them crucial wickets. Despite a handy finish from Mahipal Lomror, GT will be confident of chasing down a target of 171.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have got off to a decent start and GT will be hopeful that they can continue their winning run.

Edited by Parimal
