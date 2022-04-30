"Tuk Tuk award for his iconic knock!" - Fans split over Virat Kohli's first fifty of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli finally seems to have found some form as he hit his first half-century of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday.

The 33-year-old scored a patient 58 off 53 balls and helped RCB post a competitive total of 170/6 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli has struggled to find the middle of his bat this season and was short of runs. However, as he spent more time at the crease, his strokeplay became more fluent.

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see Kohli back in form. Many felt that such an innings was needed for the 33-year-old to get back his lost confidence.

However, some also believe that his strike rate of just 109.43 could have cost RCB some runs that could prove costly towards the end of the game.

Here are some of the reactions:

Yannick Bolasie @YannickBolasie 🏿 Kohli @imVkohli what a legend! Player & fighter! Can’t keep a good man down Kohli 👑👏🏿 @imVkohli what a legend! Player & fighter! Can’t keep a good man down

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans for



#GTvRCB for @imVkohli ! If you're a cricket fan, you're loving this - no matter which team you support... 5⃣0⃣ for @imVkohli! If you're a cricket fan, you're loving this - no matter which team you support... 👏#GTvRCB

riya @reaadubey category is cover drive and Virat Kohli never loses. category is cover drive and Virat Kohli never loses. https://t.co/DaB4Nc3wWq

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB #GTvRCB Virat Kohli 50 🥰 shout out to every single person who knows he’s not done - not by a bloody long long mile! Best is yet to come. Virat Kohli 50 🥰 shout out to every single person who knows he’s not done - not by a bloody long long mile! Best is yet to come. 👑 #GTvRCB

arfan @Im__Arfan Kohli's knock was possible because of such a brilliant innings from Patidar. Kohli's knock was possible because of such a brilliant innings from Patidar.

Mohsin Kamal @64MohsinKamal Many people ask why is Virat Kohli loved so much! It’s not only because he’s a world class player but also because he always appreciates his fellow players’ success as passionately. Look at him jumping and cheering every time Rajat Patidar scores a boundary. #RCBvGT Many people ask why is Virat Kohli loved so much! It’s not only because he’s a world class player but also because he always appreciates his fellow players’ success as passionately. Look at him jumping and cheering every time Rajat Patidar scores a boundary. #RCBvGT

Hemant @hemantbuch #IPL2022 #ViratKohli What a lovely moment there. The bowler - Shami- patting the batsman -Kohli- on the back after his 50. He’s a man who’s earned respect over the years. A cricketer to admire for many reasons #GTvRCB What a lovely moment there. The bowler - Shami- patting the batsman -Kohli- on the back after his 50. He’s a man who’s earned respect over the years. A cricketer to admire for many reasons #GTvRCB #IPL2022 #ViratKohli

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Virat Kohli must be like," thank you God and Dad" 🥺 Virat Kohli must be like," thank you God and Dad" 🥺❤️ https://t.co/hROj1mx1Xn

ASmemesss @asmemesss Virat Kohli gave tribute to his best friend Rohit Sharma by scoring 45 ball fifty on his birthday Virat Kohli gave tribute to his best friend Rohit Sharma by scoring 45 ball fifty on his birthday https://t.co/ZNMNDNXqXW

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 Well paced innings from Kohli. He’ll be looking to accelerate in overs 40-50 Well paced innings from Kohli. He’ll be looking to accelerate in overs 40-50

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Kohli is surprised nobody has got him out yet, so he is looking for a run-out. #IPL Kohli is surprised nobody has got him out yet, so he is looking for a run-out. #IPL

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



58 off 53 means almost 45% of the innings went at 6.56 RPO, where you need at least 9. Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



Really needs to being out the big shots now or else, his innings will end up hurting RCB. Been 15 balls since Kohli hit a boundary. He was 27 off 21 at the end of the PP. Has scored only 31 off 31 post the PP.Really needs to being out the big shots now or else, his innings will end up hurting RCB. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Been 15 balls since Kohli hit a boundary. He was 27 off 21 at the end of the PP. Has scored only 31 off 31 post the PP.Really needs to being out the big shots now or else, his innings will end up hurting RCB. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Happy that Kohli scored some runs today. But at the risk of being labelled as a 'Virat hater', this is a sub optimal innings. No batter should be just adding 31 runs off 32 balls after the PP.58 off 53 means almost 45% of the innings went at 6.56 RPO, where you need at least 9. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Happy that Kohli scored some runs today. But at the risk of being labelled as a 'Virat hater', this is a sub optimal innings. No batter should be just adding 31 runs off 32 balls after the PP.58 off 53 means almost 45% of the innings went at 6.56 RPO, where you need at least 9. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan



A team with Faf as a Captain doesn't deserve to win anyway. I wouldn't mind Kohli stat padding through rest of RCB's campaign if he gets his form back!A team with Faf as a Captain doesn't deserve to win anyway. I wouldn't mind Kohli stat padding through rest of RCB's campaign if he gets his form back! 👍👍A team with Faf as a Captain doesn't deserve to win anyway.

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



What's the use of their batting depth if they need a run a ball inning to provide substance?



At least have the guts to criticize what clearly is a bad T20 innings.



#IPL2022 With 58(53),Harsha thinks that Kohli has provided substance to the RCB innings.What's the use of their batting depth if they need a run a ball inning to provide substance?At least have the guts to criticize what clearly is a bad T20 innings. With 58(53),Harsha thinks that Kohli has provided substance to the RCB innings.What's the use of their batting depth if they need a run a ball inning to provide substance?At least have the guts to criticize what clearly is a bad T20 innings.#IPL2022

absy @absycric TL's reception to Kohli's 58(53) is like when fans celebrate watching retired legends play in an exhibition game TL's reception to Kohli's 58(53) is like when fans celebrate watching retired legends play in an exhibition game

tanya // ee sala cup namde #rcb @tanyamidhaaaa Cricket experts on twitter dot com will criticize Virat Kohli for playing with a poor strike rate but will not talk about how well he complimented his partners to play freely and with a better strike rate by making sure that the team doesn't end up losing way too many wickets. Cricket experts on twitter dot com will criticize Virat Kohli for playing with a poor strike rate but will not talk about how well he complimented his partners to play freely and with a better strike rate by making sure that the team doesn't end up losing way too many wickets.

Adish Shetty  @36__NotAllOut S A A D 🇵🇰 @SaadSays22 What a terrible time to be a cricket fan when you have to see people celebrating a 53 ball 58 by Virat Kohli. What a terrible time to be a cricket fan when you have to see people celebrating a 53 ball 58 by Virat Kohli. Every FC has a right to troll this knock of Kohli but atleast not Babar Azam Fans. twitter.com/SaadSays22/sta… Every FC has a right to troll this knock of Kohli but atleast not Babar Azam Fans. twitter.com/SaadSays22/sta…

cricBC @cricBC Happy for Kohli. He finally scored a Test 50. That's a really healthy strike rate as well for a Test match. Happy for Kohli. He finally scored a Test 50. That's a really healthy strike rate as well for a Test match.

🌻 @ViratkiRiu 🤌 Everything is temporary but kohli scoring runs on anushka's birthday is permanent Everything is temporary but kohli scoring runs on anushka's birthday is permanent ❤️🤌

Mrinal @mrinaaal



#GTvRCB Anushka in the stands, Virat Kohli scores a half century. How are the misogynist trolls doing today? Anushka in the stands, Virat Kohli scores a half century. How are the misogynist trolls doing today?#GTvRCB

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



But 50*(45) has to termed as a negative knock from RCB's perspective.



#IPL2022 Kohli has finally made some runs,good from his and fans perspective.But 50*(45) has to termed as a negative knock from RCB's perspective. Kohli has finally made some runs,good from his and fans perspective.But 50*(45) has to termed as a negative knock from RCB's perspective.#IPL2022

Biraj Raha (Ved) @TheDravid_Fan



#ViratKohli

#GTvRCB From team's point of view this was a match losing innings by Kohli. But if this innings insures his coming back to form, than I can take it in 1 2 more matches. From team's point of view this was a match losing innings by Kohli. But if this innings insures his coming back to form, than I can take it in 1 2 more matches. #ViratKohli #GTvRCB

ViratKohliFC @RunMachineVK_18

May you continue to play great knocks

KING KOHLI IS BACKMay you continue to play great knocks @imVkohli KING KOHLI IS BACK🔥May you continue to play great knocks @imVkohli ❤️ https://t.co/1bLimBaxlC

siddhi @_sectumsempra18 watching kohli score some runs was gorgeous, idc about RCB watching kohli score some runs was gorgeous, idc about RCB

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Yes Virat Kohli Strike Was Low, But Today He Needed Thik Knock.



This Inning Will Be A Booster Dose For King. Yes Virat Kohli Strike Was Low, But Today He Needed Thik Knock. This Inning Will Be A Booster Dose For King.

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar partnership set up nice platform for RCB

GT got off to a great start when Pradeep Sangwan dismissed RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck. Rajat Patidar had not played the greatest of knocks in the last game and had to make this innings count.

Virat Kohli gradually grew in confidence and kept the scoreboard ticking. His assurance in holding one end up allowed Patidar to play his natural game. The 28-year-old began accelerating just at the right moment and scored 52 off just 32 balls.

Patidar's departure brought the dangerous Glenn Maxwell to the crease. The Australian looked good for his cameo of 33 (18). But some good death bowling by the Titans earned them crucial wickets. Despite a handy finish from Mahipal Lomror, GT will be confident of chasing down a target of 171.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have got off to a decent start and GT will be hopeful that they can continue their winning run.

Edited by Parimal