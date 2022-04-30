"Tuk Tuk award for his iconic knock!" - Fans split over Virat Kohli's first fifty of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli finally seems to have found some form as he hit his first half-century of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday.
The 33-year-old scored a patient 58 off 53 balls and helped RCB post a competitive total of 170/6 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli has struggled to find the middle of his bat this season and was short of runs. However, as he spent more time at the crease, his strokeplay became more fluent.
Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see Kohli back in form. Many felt that such an innings was needed for the 33-year-old to get back his lost confidence.
However, some also believe that his strike rate of just 109.43 could have cost RCB some runs that could prove costly towards the end of the game.
Here are some of the reactions:
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar partnership set up nice platform for RCB
GT got off to a great start when Pradeep Sangwan dismissed RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck. Rajat Patidar had not played the greatest of knocks in the last game and had to make this innings count.
Virat Kohli gradually grew in confidence and kept the scoreboard ticking. His assurance in holding one end up allowed Patidar to play his natural game. The 28-year-old began accelerating just at the right moment and scored 52 off just 32 balls.
Patidar's departure brought the dangerous Glenn Maxwell to the crease. The Australian looked good for his cameo of 33 (18). But some good death bowling by the Titans earned them crucial wickets. Despite a handy finish from Mahipal Lomror, GT will be confident of chasing down a target of 171.
Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have got off to a decent start and GT will be hopeful that they can continue their winning run.