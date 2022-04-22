"Tune toh barabar bithaake rakha tha ek aadmi" - Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav indulge in friendly banter after MI vs CSK match

Chennai Super Kings (CKS) captain Ravindra Jadeja engaged in hilarious friendly banter with Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav following a high-octane clash between the two sides on Thursday.

A well-set Suryakumar Yadav was undone by Ravindra Jadeja's perfect field placing during the MI vs CSK match at the DY Patil Stadium. The right-handed batter perished while trying to play a sweep shot against Mitchell Santner in the 8th over.

Yadav failed to get under the shot and couldn't get the elevation to clear the rope. He was ultimately caught by Mukesh Choudhary at long leg. In a video shared by MI, Jadeja can be seen requesting the Mumbai batter to leave at least one corner of the ground for the opposition to defend.

The talented batter responded by pointing out how the CSK captain had perfectly placed a fielder for him on the leg side, which led to his wicket. Mumbai Indians captioned the post:

"'Tune toh barabar bithaake rakha tha ek aadmi.' Brothers in arms सूर्या दादा and Jadeja shared some friendly banter after the game last night 💙."

Yadav had steadied the ship for Mumbai after they lost early wickets in the crucial encounter against CSK. However, he wasn't able to convert his start into a big score and was dismissed for 32.

The Mumbai-based side were able to register a respectable total of 155, thanks to Tilak Verma's unbeaten knock of 51. CSK emerged victorious in the closely-fought battle as MS Dhoni stepped up to help them score 16 runs from the last over in thrilling fashion.

MI suffer 7th straight loss in IPL 2022

The five-time champions have had a dismal run so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). They are still in search of their maiden win and have lost their first seven fixtures in the tournament.

They are currently languishing in 10th position in the IPL points table. They are in search of a miraculous turnaround as their qualification chances look bleak at this juncture.

They will next be seen in action on Sunday (April 24) when they lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 37th league match of the season. The match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

