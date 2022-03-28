"Vijay Shankar is enough to finish LSG" - Twiteratti reacts as LSG and GT square off in their IPL debut match 

New entrants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) square off in the fourth game of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium today. It is also the debut match for both franchises in the cash-rich league.
Best friends off the field, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will lead their respective sides in this contest. GT skipper Pandya won the toss and invited the Lucknow Super Giants to bat first.
Due to the unavailability of several overseas stars like Marcus Stoinis and Andrew Tye, LSG fielded only three foreigners in the playing XI. Gujarat went in with Lockie Ferguson, Mathew Wade, Rashid Khan, and David Miller as their overseas options for this encounter.
Here are the playing XIs for the fourth IPL 2022 match.
LSG Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
GT Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
Fans are excited to witness the latest IPL entrants in action for the first time. They went on to express their anticipation through Twitter. Some were also eager to see Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya square off as opponents for the first time in the IPL.
Here are some of the best reactions:
We want to give the guys full freedom to express themselves: GT captain Hardik Pandya
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya revealed that the team management intends to give freedom to the players to express themselves on the field. Speaking to the broadcasters after winning the toss, Hardik revealed the team prefer to gage the conditions, which led them to choose to field.
An enthusiastic Hardik Pandya on his captaincy debut said:
"First game so we want to see how the wicket plays, dew factor as well so we want to assess conditions. I've had some amazing memories here - it's a different role and a different team but the feeling is the same. We want to win here and we want to give it all. Let's see how it goes. (The message in the camp?) Just express yourself - one thing which is clear with us is we want to give the guys full freedom to express themselves."
Titans pacer Shami gave his side an ideal start by dismissing KL Rahul for a duck on the very first delivery of the match.