"Vijay Shankar is enough to finish LSG" - Twiteratti reacts as LSG and GT square off in their IPL debut match 

Twitter reactions for the fourth IPL 2022 game between LSG and GT.
Twitter reactions for the fourth IPL 2022 game between LSG and GT.
Modified Mar 28, 2022 08:00 PM IST
News

New entrants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) square off in the fourth game of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium today. It is also the debut match for both franchises in the cash-rich league.

Best friends off the field, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will lead their respective sides in this contest. GT skipper Pandya won the toss and invited the Lucknow Super Giants to bat first.

Due to the unavailability of several overseas stars like Marcus Stoinis and Andrew Tye, LSG fielded only three foreigners in the playing XI. Gujarat went in with Lockie Ferguson, Mathew Wade, Rashid Khan, and David Miller as their overseas options for this encounter.

Here are the playing XIs for the fourth IPL 2022 match.

LSG Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

GT Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

Fans are excited to witness the latest IPL entrants in action for the first time. They went on to express their anticipation through Twitter. Some were also eager to see Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya square off as opponents for the first time in the IPL.

Here are some of the best reactions:

others fans watching match between new teams #GTvLSG https://t.co/x82WJmAd5j
First season is always special. Go well, @gujarat_titans and @LucknowIPL 🤝
If Lucknow Super Giants Losses Today's IPL Match Against Gujarat TitansCaptain KL Rahul's Home : https://t.co/K6jxEV4H9O
Rahul and QDK opening. So, No.3 batter will be depend on who gets dismissed first.Evin Lewis at No.3 if QDK gets dismissed and Manish Pandey if Rahul gets dismissed first.But Pandey in the middle-order is a recipe for disaster anyway.#GTvLSG | #IPL2022
Adhe se jyada ka captain hoga ye aj Agr gya to ho gya kaam 🤣 #GTvLSG
Gujarat Titans jersey is best. Reminds me of Deccan Charges.#GujaratTitans #GTvLSG
No #Saha in the #GT team...Boria be like. #IPL #IPL2022 #TATAIPL #GTvLSG #GTvsLSG #LSGvGT #LSGvsGT #LSG https://t.co/KedrgRvXqM
#GT are basically playing with several potential No.6/7... Wade,Shankar,Hardik,Miller,Tewatia.#GujaratTitans #GTvLSG #GTvsLSG #IPL #IPL2022 #TATAIPL #LSGvsGT
Gujrat ka batting line-up #GTvLSG https://t.co/AQfV9l6G4Y
#GT has a strong bowling attack but a slightly average batting unitContrastingly, #LSG look light on the bowling front & a good batting engine room with KLR, QDK & Lewis there at the topEverything on paper though!#GTvLSG
Would be something if we get to see Hardik Pandya-caught by Krunal Pandya, bowled by Deepak Hooda. #GTvLSG
#GTvLSG #IPL2022Feminazis, see this:How it started How it's going https://t.co/KklPDpn9kn
Vijay Shankar is enough to finish LSG today 👍#GTvLSG
Waiting for the scenes when Krunal is bowling, batsman hits it in the air and Hooda drops the catch#GTvLSG
Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul in today's match#IPL2022 #GTvLSG https://t.co/sGsu2DkQoT
Scene from the pandya brothers house...Todays match #GTvsLSG https://t.co/D9BT9zloYJ

We want to give the guys full freedom to express themselves: GT captain Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya revealed that the team management intends to give freedom to the players to express themselves on the field. Speaking to the broadcasters after winning the toss, Hardik revealed the team prefer to gage the conditions, which led them to choose to field.

An enthusiastic Hardik Pandya on his captaincy debut said:

"First game so we want to see how the wicket plays, dew factor as well so we want to assess conditions. I've had some amazing memories here - it's a different role and a different team but the feeling is the same. We want to win here and we want to give it all. Let's see how it goes. (The message in the camp?) Just express yourself - one thing which is clear with us is we want to give the guys full freedom to express themselves."
Titans pacer Shami gave his side an ideal start by dismissing KL Rahul for a duck on the very first delivery of the match.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
