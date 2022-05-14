“He will have to fire in at least 2 of the remaining 3 games” - Virender Sehwag picks SRH batter as key for franchise’s fortunes

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has picked Rahul Tripathi as the key performer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the franchise’s remaining IPL 2022 matches. Sehwag stated that the in-form batter will need to do well in at least two of Hyderabad’s last three matches.

Even as Hyderabad have blown hot and cold in IPL 2022, 31-year-old Tripathi has been their standout performer. In 11 matches, he has smashed 308 runs at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 164.71.

Tripathi is expected to come good again when Hyderabad take on the inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Saturday, 14 May. Previewing the match on Cricbuzz, Sehwag spoke about the significance of Tripathi and observed:

“Whether the team is doing well or not, it gives importance to players who perform well. The team tries to make them comfortable so that they can keep performing at the same level. The more consistent performances Rahul Tripathi keeps giving, the better for Sunrisers. In fact, SRH will need Rahul Tripathi to keep scoring runs. He scored runs in a few innings but the team couldn't win. But he will have to fire in at least two of the remaining three games if the franchise have to do well. So this game is important for Hyderabad and Tripathi as well.”

Tripathi was the lone ranger with the bat in Hyderabad’s chase against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous IPL 2022 match. He scored 58 off 37 as SRH succumbed to 125 all out in a chase of 193.

“SRH will stick to Umran Malik” - RP Singh

After his sensational five-fer against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik has not taken a single wicket in the last three matches and has proved expensive as well. According to former Indian pacer RP Singh, though, the franchise will stick to the young speedster.

Asked if he sees any changes in Hyderabad's bowling, Singh said:

“SRH will stick to Umran Malik. If fit, Washington Sundar can come in for J Suchith. T Natarajan can replace Kartik Tyagi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is among their best bowlers and is looking in rhythm after a long time. He is looking fully fit and moving the ball both ways. Don’t see any other changes in the bowling.”

Hyderabad are seventh in the IPL 2022 points table, with 10 points from 11 matches. They have lost their last four games in a row.

Edited by Samya Majumdar