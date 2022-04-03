IPL 2022: "Very impressed with Hardik Pandya's captaincy" - Wasim Jaffer after Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer was "very impressed" with Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya's captaincy in the side's 14-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Jaffer explained that while he was backing the Capitals to win the match, Lockie Ferguson's brilliant spell and Pandya's rotation of bowlers proved him wrong.

After being asked to bat first, the Gujarat Titans put up 171-6, riding a superb 46-ball 84 by opener Shubman Gill. The chase was well poised, with the Delhi Capitals at 95-3 after 11 overs. But Lalit Yadav's (25 off 22) run-out triggered a collapse of six wickets for just 48 runs. Ferguson was the main architect behind it, with the right-arm pacer picking up four wickets overall at a cost of just 28 runs.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after the match, Wasim Jaffer said the run-out changed the momentum of the game and the Delhi Capitals let go of a brilliant opportunity. He said:

"It was Delhi Capitals' game to lose. I was backing them to chase this down. It wasn't a massive target and they were looking, you know, pretty good when Rishabh and Lalit Yadav were batting. Suddenly one run-out... three times they were at one end and could've been out and that changed the momentum. And how good was Lockie Ferguson? Four wickets at such an important stage, taking that crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant and then Axar Patel who won them (DC) the last game."

Wasim Jaffer added that the match showed the importance of a good bowling lineup and said:

"It shows how important it is to have a strong bowling lineup. Rashid was bowling well, Mohammed Shami, and Lockie Ferguson. By the end of the 15th over, Hardik Pandya had four overs of their specialist bowlers. Although he had to manage one over, I think he didn't need to because he trusted his main bowlers. Impressive. I think I was very impressed with Hardik's captaincy as well."

With the win, Gujarat Titans rose to third in the points table while Rishabh Pant and Co. slipped to fourth.

"He's always had the potential" - Ben Cutting on Gujarat Titans' Lockie Ferguson

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Lockie Ferguson said, "Hardik Pandya gives you the confidence, he's a captain who gives you the freedom". Lockie Ferguson said, "Hardik Pandya gives you the confidence, he's a captain who gives you the freedom".

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last IPL, also opined on the chase in the same interaction. He said the Capitals should've won when they had five wickets left to score 46 runs from five overs, lauding Gujarat Titans' bowlers for "turning the screws" on the opposition batters.

Cutting said:

"From where they were, they lost five [wickets] for 35, you should really win from that position, leading into the death stages of the match. Lockie Ferguson was unbelievable with the ball, Rashid Khan 1-30, probably a few more runs than what he's used to which is just normal for a regulation bowler. But these guys turned the screws and made it really hard for them at the back end."

Speaking specifically about Ferguson, Cutting said the New Zealand international "always had the potential" to now turn his experience into results. He added:

"He's always had the potential but he's had so many injuries because of the nature of his action in the last couple of years. Since he's been on the seen, for him to really get in some overs, some games and some experience in the last couple of years, particularly with KKR last year and now early this season [has been important]. "

While Gujarat Titans will now take on Punjab Kings on April 8, Delhi Capitals will clash with Lucknow Super Giants the day before.

