IPL 2022: [Watch] "Batting bola tumne" - Rohit Sharma's cheeky banter with Ravindra Jadeja at the toss

Mumbai Indians' consecutive losses in IPL 2022 haven't affected Rohit Sharma's jovial spirit. On Thursday, he engaged in some hilarious banter with Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja, trying to trick the all-rounder into opting to bat first after winning the toss.

Jadeja was all smiles after the toss went in his favor. He said he would bowl first and pointed to the 'dampness' in the DY Patil Stadium pitch as the reason behind the decision.

After he concluded his statement and started to walk back, Rohit stepped forward and said, "Batting bola tumne" (You said you will bat first)." He then asked host Nick Knight, "Didn't he say batting?" before the trio burst into laughter.

You can watch it all here:

The toss has been a major factor in this edition of the IPL, with all teams preferring to bowl first. The new ball has offered movement in the first few overs of the match and chasing has been easier than setting a total due to the dew.

Moisture on the pitch, as Jadeja pointed out, makes the ball zip more and thus makes it more favorable towards seam bowlers.

Mukesh Chaudhary shows why Rohit Sharma wanted him to bowl first

If his past performances weren't enough proof, CSK's Mukesh Chaudhary took just two overs to show exactly why Rohit Sharma wanted to bowl first. The left-arm seamer got the MI captain caught at mid-on for a duck with an in-swinger on the second ball of the match.

The other opener, Ishan Kishan, became a victim of out-swing three balls later. The southpaw played down the wrong line and was beaten on the outside edge to see his off-stump castled.

Exactly seven balls later, youngster Dewald Brevis was outfoxed with a short slower ball and outside-edged it to MS Dhoni behind the stumps. MI are in trouble and will need their lower order to take them to a respectable total.

