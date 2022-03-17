[WATCH] CSK batting coach Michael Hussey tries to imitate Mukesh Choudhary’s bowling action

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey seemed obsessed with Mukesh Choudhary's bowling action in a video shared on the franchise’s Instagram handle. He tried to imitate the left-arm seamer’s wrist movements while bowling more than once in a rather interesting fashion.

25-year-old Choudhary is a left-arm pacer who represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket. He was picked up at the auction by CSK for ₹20 lakh.

In a clip shared on Chennai’s official Instagram account, Hussey is seen interacting with the bowler before going on to try and copy a part of his action. CSK shared a video of Hussey’s chat with Choudhary along with the caption:

“We all have that one teacher who takes special care of the class! #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

Hussey was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 during IPL 2021 and endured a tough time during quarantine before returning home to Australia.

As for Choudhary, he has so far featured in 12 T20 matches and has claimed 16 wickets at an average of 22.93 and a strike rate of 16.1. He also has 38 first-class wickets to his credit from 13 matches.

“He has been told to improve his football skills – CSK skipper Dhoni’s fun banter with Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Earlier in the day, Chennai captain MS Dhoni was involved in some fun banter with U19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar during a virtual interaction organized by India Cements.

During the discussion, Hangargekar was asked about his interaction with Dhoni, who chipped in with his humor and added:

“He has been told to improve his football skills.”

Hangargekar was purchased by the Chennai franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction for ₹1.5 crore. On the advice he received from Dhoni, the promising cricketer revealed:

“On the first day of practice, MS bhaiya told me just go with what you are already doing. Don’t change anything. Just keep doing what you have been doing really well. That was a really good piece of advice for me, that I have the freedom to do what I’m doing.”

CSK will kick off their title defense by taking on last year’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

