[Watch] CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja perfectly nails a no-look basketball shot 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja recently gave fans a glimpse of his basketball skills. The talismanic all-rounder wowed his social media followers by perfectly nailing a no-look shot on the basketball court.

Jadeja shared a video on his Instagram account earlier today in which he can be seen throwing the ball into the basket without even looking at it. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, CSK have had a dismal start to their campaign in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The defending champions are currently languishing in eighth place in the points table after having lost their first three fixtures.

Ravindra Jadeja and Co. will return to action on Saturday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 17th match of this year's cash-rich league. The two teams will square off in an afternoon game at the DY Patil Stadium.

The four-time champions are going through a transitional phase as former skipper MS Dhoni had relinquished captaincy duties just two days before the start of the latest edition.

The side will be looking to make amends by coming up with an improved performance in their upcoming encounter. After their disastrous start, it is going to be an uphill task for CSK, considering there are ten teams in the competition. However, considering their impressive record in the tournament, a miraculous turnaround cannot be ruled out.

Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2022

The southpaw has managed 43 runs so far from three matches this season at an average of 21.50. The swashbuckler surprisingly has an ordinary strike rate of 107.50.

He hasn't been able to make a significant impact with the ball as well in IPL 2022. The left-arm spinner has a solitary wicket to his name from his three appearances along with a decent economy rate of 8.00.

CSK squad for IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner

Edited by Ritwik Kumar