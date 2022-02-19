[WATCH] CSK share behind-the-scenes video of net bowlers, praise 'unsung heroes'

Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have shared a behind-the-scenes video where the franchise paid tribute to their net bowlers.

Net bowlers like Prashant Solanki (Rs 1.2 crore) and Mukesh Choudhary (Rs 20 lakh) were picked up by the franchise at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last week.

On Saturday, CSK shared a video on their YouTube channel, praising the hard work put in by the net bowlers over the years, and crediting them for the team’s success.

Bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji described the net bowlers as the franchise’s unsung heroes, saying:

“Last season, I remember having a kind of send-off to all the net bowlers, saying you guys are the ones who are involved for whatever journey we had. In the bubble, they were unsung heroes in the last two years. Whatever hard work they have put in, it has transformed into a title-winning performance. Very nice to see some of them have graduated. I am very happy for them.”

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath added:

“The players including the captain (MS Dhoni) had a very good look at those players, which really helped us in forming an opinion about how good they are and that they can also graduate to the IPL level. That is what has finally happened to some of them.”

After a poor IPL 2020 campaign, where they failed to qualify for the playoffs, Chennai bounced back emphatically to clinch the IPL 2021 title, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final.

CSK’s purchases at the IPL 2022 mega auction

Pacer Deepak Chahar was Chennai’s most expensive buy at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He was bought back for a whopping Rs 14 crore.

The franchise also purchased a few other players they had released before the auction - Ambati Rayadu (Rs 6.75 crore), Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.4 crore) and Robin Uthappa (Rs 2 crore). However, they did not buy veteran batter Suresh Raina, who remained unsold at the auction.

CSK IPL 2022 squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma.

Edited by Bhargav