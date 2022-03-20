IPL 2022: [Watch] Dale Steyn's Pushpa celebration, Kane Williamson's dance in SRH photoshoot

Team photoshoots are often fun and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) made the most of it ahead of the IPL 2022 season, which begins in less than a week.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by SRH on its YouTube channel on Sunday, the team's players, including Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, and Rahul Tripathi, were seen having a good time as they were asked to perform various antics for the camera. Sharma, Williamson, Natarajan, and spinner Jagadeesha Suchith performed a few dance steps as well.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff, including head coach Tom Moody, batting coach Brian Lara, and bowling coach Dale Steyn also made appearances. Steyn's photoshoot was the most animated as the South African legend even whipped out the popular Thaggedhe Le gesture from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa.

You can watch the video here:

Last season, SRH's team saw more controversies than positive moments as they had their first wooden-spoon finish. This year didn't get off to the best start either with the resignation of assistant coach Simon Katich. Reports claimed he was unhappy with the team's top-brass going against pre-auction plans.

SRH's new squad is a mixed bag but carries a lot of potential that could be extracted by the right group of people. The onus now lies on Williamson, Moody, and legends Lara and Steyn to protect the 2016 champions from off-field drama and focus on getting back to winning ways. A simple team-bonding photoshoot could be the first small step in the right direction.

SRH full schedule for IPL 2022

March 29: vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium at 7:30 PM April 4: vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM April 9: vs Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium at 3:30 PM April 11 vs Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM April 15 vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium-CCI at 7:30 PM April 17 vs Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium at 3:30 PM April 23 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium-CCI at 7:30 PM April 27 vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM May 1 vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM May 5 vs Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium-CCI at 7:30 PM May 8 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium at 3:30 PM May 14 vs Kolkata Knight Riders at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM May 17 vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM May 22 vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM

