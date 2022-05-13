[WATCH] DC head coach Ricky Ponting enjoys a game of football with players

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting was seen joining his players in a game of football during a recent practice session for the ongoing IPL 2022.

Delhi are currently fifth in the points table. They have 12 points, having won six and lost six of their 12 games. In their previous match, they got the better of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets.

On Friday, DC’s official social media handles shared a video of the head coach taking part in a game of football with the players. The clip was uploaded with the caption:

“@RickyPonting decided to join the DC boys for a game of football and what followed was a fun and closely fought affair ⚽🤩.”

Delhi are among the teams in contention for a playoff spot in IPL 2022. They are likely to face stiff competition from RR and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have 14 points each after 12 matches. DC’s remaining two league games in IPL 2022 will be against the Punjab Kings (May 16) and the Mumbai Indians (May 21).

Ricky Ponting backed Rishabh Pant ahead of former captain Shreyas Iyer: Ajay Jadeja

Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja recently stated that Ponting picked Rishabh Pant as leader over Shreyas Iyer since he must have felt the keeper-better was the better option.

Iyer was captain of the Delhi franchise before he got injured ahead of IPL 2021. Pant was named stand-in captain in the first half and retained the post even when Iyer was available for the UAE leg. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Jadeja spoke about Pant:

"Rishabh Pant's decisions have been good and he is an aggressive player. It seemed like he was playing a senior role very early in his career. The youth factor must stay intact. It was amazing to see him play this way today. Nobody expects him to go out there and play like the rest of the batters."

Speaking on the Pant versus Iyer debate, he opined that the coach must have had a say in the matter, adding:

"At times, when someone is made captain, you can feel that someone's guiding them. But with Pant, it's clear that he is the one calling the shots. Ricky Ponting backed Rishabh Pant ahead of ex-captain Shreyas Iyer. He saw both of them and selected Pant to lead the side as he thought him to be the better option out of the two.”

Iyer left DC after IPL 2021. He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL 2022 auction and subsequently named captain.

