[Watch] Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma engage in hilarious banter on 'MI Daily' amid IPL 2022

Young Mumbai Indians (MI) starlets Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma share a great camaraderie that was seen in their hilarious banter on the latest episode of 'MI Daily.' The video started with star batter Suryakumar Yadav addressing the press ahead of MI's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

After that, however, it was all about the fun banter between Brevis and Varma. The young South African called Varma and asked why he wasn't in the team room on time. The teenager from Hyderabad then arrived and revealed he had been waiting for Brevis where breakfast was being served.

Dewald Brevis then began to pull Tilak Varma's leg for failing to be punctual, while Varma told him it wasn't good to have breakfast late. The duo were then seen enjoying a small game of table tennis.

Here's the video that MI posted on their YouTube channel:

Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma key for reviving MI's IPL 2022 season

Both Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma walked out to bat in their previous game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) when Mumbai were in a spot of bother. However, the way the duo batted, it almost took the game away from Punjab's grasp. The youngsters have definitely shown some spark and MI will need that going ahead.

The 18-year-old Brevis came into the IPL 2022 season with a reputation for being 'Baby AB' as his batting style resembles that of the great AB de Villiers. He got out to spin in his first two games and many began claiming it was too soon for him to play in the IPL.

Lucky ❤️✨ @LBerojya #MIvPBKS Tilak Verma + Dewald Brevis. Future looks bright for Mumbai Indians Tilak Verma + Dewald Brevis. Future looks bright for Mumbai Indians 💙 #MIvPBKS https://t.co/SEZhe0vJAC

However, Brevis made a statement of intent by smashing leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes in an over. Tilak Varma has also shown great maturity in his batting at such a young age. He has turned out to be one of the most dependable batters for MI in the middle-order.

The flambuoyance of Brevis, coupled with the calm and responsible batting of Varma, can prove to be the ideal 'fire and ice' combination that shapes the future of MI batting.

Edited by Parimal