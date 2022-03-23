[Watch] Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami shares new fitness video ahead of IPL 2022

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami is set to represent the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The right-arm pacer is working hard ahead of this year's cash-rich league and recently gave fans a glimpse of a workout session.

Shami took to his Instagram account earlier today to share a video of him working out. He can be seen performing weighted step-ups as he gears up for India's flagship T20 tournament.

Watch the video below:

The ace fast bowler was released by the Punjab Kings ahead of last month's IPL 2022 auction. Unsurprisingly, many franchises had expressed interest in signing the seasoned campaigner at the event. However, he was ultimately roped in by the Gujaratarat Titans for ₹6.25 crores.

The Gujarat-based franchise have appointed Hardik Pandya as the captain for their maiden season. They are placed in Group B along with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Gujarat side are set to take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their opening contest of the tournament on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans full squad and schedule for IPL 2022

GT squad for IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Here is Gujarat Titans' full schedule for the league stage:

Match 4: Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 10: Gujarat Titans vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 16: Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 21: Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29: Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 40: Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 43: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 48: Gujarat Titans vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 57: Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giant - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Edited by Ritwik Kumar