[WATCH] Gujarat Titans release anthem song "Aava De" ahead of IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT), who will be making their Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the upcoming season, released their anthem song on Friday. The song "Aava De," a Gujarati term for "bring it on," tries to capture the various hues of the state the franchise will be representing.

The anthem song features Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, opener Shubman Gill and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, among others. Hardik (₹15 crore) and Gill (₹8 crore) were picked from the draft list, while Tewatia was purchased at the auction for ₹9 crore.

The Gujarat franchise shared the anthem song on their official YouTube channel with the caption:

“C’mon, c’mon everybody say - Aava De, Aava De! Anthem pe chalna chahiye, #TitansFAM!”

Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller and Matthew Wade are some of the other key members of the GT squad.

“Hardik Pandya must bat at No. 4” – Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans’ batting line-up

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya must bat at No. 4 to lend some solidity to the line-up.

Chopra described the GT batting as a weak link, which could hurt the franchise’s chances. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“Hardik Pandya must bat at No.4. If he doesn’t bat there, it would be a big mistake. “No.3 is also a problem. They can play Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, but I can’t see any other option. I think they will go with Shankar.”

Discussing the opening slots, he picked Matthew Wade to begin the innings with Gill. Chopra added:

“There is a problem with the batting. Shubman Gill as opener is fine. Gill’s best is yet to come and I think it will be for Gujarat Titans. I think with Jason Roy gone they will open with Matthew Wade. They have picked Rahmanullah Gurbaz, but I think they will go with Wade.”

The Gujarat Titans will kick-off their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28.

IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Schedule with timing in IST

Match 4: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giant - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 8: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 16: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 21: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 40: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 43: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 48: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 57: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giant - 7:30PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 62: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 67: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

