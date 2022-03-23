[Watch] "I am just looking to gravitate with them" - Fabian Allen after joining MI training ahead of IPL 2022

West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has joined the Mumbai Indians' training camp ahead of IPL 2022, slated to commence on March 26.

The 26-year-old looked fitter than ever as he rolled his arms before hitting it out in the nets. The franchise shared a small clip of Allen's first training session in the new colors.

The Mumbai franchise captained the video as:

"You know that I'm a hell of a ground fielder." Fabian is up & running in the camp as he chats with us post training #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @FabianAllen338 MI TV"

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Fabian is up & running in the camp as he chats with us post training



#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians "You know that I'm a hell of a ground fielder."Fabian is up & running in the camp as he chats with us post training @FabianAllen338 MI TV "You know that I'm a hell of a ground fielder." 😉🔥Fabian is up & running in the camp as he chats with us post training 👊💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @FabianAllen338 MI TV https://t.co/ODlYUrrns1

The West Indian is elated to be at Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise in IPL history. The cricketer from Jamaica has also had chats with skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard and is keen to pick their brain over the next couple of days.

"I bowl left-arm spin and I am an all-rounder. And you know that I am a hell of a ground fielder. It's always a pleasure to play in the IPL. To be at the best franchise Mumbai Indians, I would not have asked for a better opportunity than this," Allen said.

He then went on to add:

"A lot of new faces, a lot of guys here, a lot of youngsters as well. But we have Kieron Pollard and the skipper [Rohit Sharma], I am just looking to gravitate with them and learn as much as I can."

Mumbai will be Fabian Allen's third IPL team

Allen was acquired by the five-time IPL champions for ₹75 lakhs at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month. Mumbai Indians are his third team in the IPL as he previously represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

He largely warmed the benches for both sides with only four matches under his belt, all of which came in the 2021 edition of the tournament. However, the 26-year-old is an integral part of West Indies' limited-overs squad, having represented them in 20 ODIs and 34 T20I matches.

Fabian Allen will hope to make a mark in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league if an opportunity comes his way and repay the trust shown by the management.

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2022 schedule against the Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra