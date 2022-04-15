[Watch] "Kagiso Rabada got the special moves" - Shikhar Dhawan shares a hilarious dance video

Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Friday shared a hilarious video of him shaking a leg alongside teammates Mayank Agarwal and Kagiso Rabada.

Dhawan captioned the video as:

"My Habibi 😍😉😜 @rabada_25’s got the special moves 😂"

Dhawan along with Mayank and Rabada showed off some funky dance moves before the Proteas speedster twerked at the end of the video, which has left everyone in splits.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also hailed Kagiso Rabada's dance moves, saying:

"Loving your moves @rabada_25 😂"

The Punjab Kings cricketers are having a good time on the field as well. Mayank Agarwal and Co. secured a thrilling last-over victory over five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match.

Riding on Shikhar Dhawan's half-century, Punjab posted 198/5 on the board before Odean Smith's last-overs heroic sealed the tie in their favor.

"Gabbar is Gabbar and teams should be scared of him" - Virender Sehwag on Shikhar Dhawan

The veteran opener has been in scintillating form in the Punjab jersey right from the start of IPL 2022. His knock of 70 off 50 deliveries against MI has earned him praise from all quarters.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has lauded Dhawan, saying that teams should be wary of him. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said:

“Shikhar is a fantastic player. Form can be fickle at times. He loves scoring runs against his favorite team, which is Mumbai Indians. He scored against Mumbai when he was playing for Delhi Capitals."

He added:

“I think scoring 70 in 50 balls is a little slow. Had he scored 85 in 50 balls, then the score would have reached around 215. That is the only shortcoming, I think. Had he stayed till the end, he would have pushed the score further but he was dismissed. Gabbar is Gabbar and teams should be scared of him."

Shikhar Dhawan has accumulated 197 runs in five matches at an average of 39.40, striking at a rate of 133.11. The 36-year-old southpaw will hope to continue the form with a place in the T20 World Cup at stake.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee