IPL 2022: [Watch] KL Rahul drops a dolly to give Rishabh Pant a second life in LSG vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, usually a reliable fielder in the field, dropped the easiest of catches on Sunday to give opposite number Rishabh Pant a second life.

Chasing a mighty total of 196 at the Wankhede Stadium, Pant smashed the Super Giants bowlers all around the park and raced to 42 off just 23 balls. He played a flawless innings until then before gicing away a cheap chance.

Wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who had gone mostly unscathed, bowled a wide half-tracker on the last ball of the 11th over. Pant didn't cover the line and went for a powerful swipe while sitting down on one knee.

He got it off the toe of the bat and it went at a comfortable pace and height to Rahul at cover. The 30-year-old jumped and tried to reverse-cup the ball over his head. Rahul seemed to have timed his jump right but went with hard hands, allowing the ball to pop out as the team camp watched on with disappointment.

It would have been a much-deserved reward for Bishnoi, who had conceded just 17 runs in three overs when most others went for an economy rate of over 9.

Relief for KL Rahul as Rishabh Pant perishes for 44

Rishabh Pant was belligerent from the onset against LSG. He showed no regard for the scoreboard reading 13-2 after three overs and, along with Mitchell Marsh, put on a stunning counter-attacking display. The left-hander targeted the spinners while the Aussie went after the pacers, giving the Super Giants little room to think.

But Marsh lost his wicket after he chose against reviewing the umpire's caught-behind decision and Lalit Yadav soon followed him to the dugout. This brought in Rowman Powell, who continued the momentum and shifted the skipper to a more subdued anchoring role.

This didn't go as planned, however, as Mohsin Khan sneaked a full delivery past Rishabh Pant's languid flick to clatter his stumps on the final ball of the 13th over. In a major relief for Rahul, his counterpart was dismissed for 44 off 30 balls.

