[Watch] KL Rahul presents jerseys to his LSG teammates ahead of IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul presented brand new jerseys to his teammates ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The LSG players are currently training intensely in Mumbai, preparing for the upcoming season.

KL Rahul has bid Adieu to Punjab Kings after the culmination of IPL 2021 and joined the new franchise LSG as their captain before the mega auction last month.

Ahead of LSG's debut season, KL Rahul presented jerseys to his teammates during a team event. The Lucknow franchise gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing videos on stories of their official Instagram handle.

LSG later shared the following post with a couple of pictures from the event

LSG will be without Mark Wood in IPL 2022 due to an injury he sustained during the Test series against the West Indies. Aussie quick Andrew Tye will replace him in the squad this season.

LSG's IPL 2022 campaign starts on March 28

Lucknow Supergiants are in Group B along with Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the 2022 edition of the IPL.

The KL Rahul-led side will clash against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28 to kick-start their campaign in IPL 2022.

Here is the full schedule for LSG in IPL 2022:

March 28: Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM, Brabourne - CCI

April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM, Brabourne Stadium.

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 29: Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 1: Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, Brabourne - CCI

