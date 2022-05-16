[Watch] MI's Jasprit Bumrah gives a sneak peek into his gym routine ahead of SRH tie

Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah recently gave a glimpse of his training ahead of their next fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, May 17.

The 28-year-old ace pacer shared a short clip on Instagram where he was seen doing some strength and power training before embracing his wife Sanjana Ganesan, who was also present in the gym.

Jasprit Bumrah captioned the video as:

"Ghare behke, ghare behke maariyaa'n ni gallan 🎶"

Meanwhile, Bumrah has had an average campaign in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. He has managed to pick up only 11 wickets in 12 appearances, out of which five have come in a single game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

His performances pretty much sum up the Mumbai Indians' dismal campaign in IPL 2022. The five-time IPL champions languish at the bottom of the points table with just three wins in 12 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for South Africa

With a couple of important series lined up in the next couple of months for Team India, the All-India Senior Selection Committee is likely to rest senior cricketers for the upcoming matches against South Africa. India will host the Proteas for five T20Is between June 9 and June 19.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, all regular players, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bumrah, are likely to be rested for the South Africa series to keep them fresh for the England tour.

India will play the rescheduled fifth Test match, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, starting July 1. The tour also consists of three One Day Internationals, followed by as many T20Is.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee