IPL 2022: [Watch] MI starlet Dewald Brevis reveals the posters of his heroes in his room

Young South African sensation Dewald Brevis has been the talk of the town ever since his sensational run in the recently-concluded ICC U19 World Cup. He was the highest run scorer at the event and also won the Player of the Tournament award.

Naturally, there were a lot of eyes on the 18-year-old in the IPL 2022 auction. After a bidding war between multiple franchises, it was the Mumbai Indians who secured his signature.

Speaking in a video on Mumbai Indians' Instagram handle, Dewald Brevis gave a tour of his room where he showed posters of different stars who he has followed since his childhood. Here is what he had to say:

"It all started from a very young age. These posters are a few years old. I don't remember how many years old but they have been on my wall for ages. I have got Sachin Tendulkar here, playing the upper cut shot. I also have Harbhajan [Singh] here, always watched him bowl and loved it."

Brevis is also known as 'Baby AB' because of his resemblance to the Protea great AB de Villiers. He also shared a special story about De Villiers practicing with him. He added:

"Then I have got a picture of me and AB when we trained together at my home. So that is a very special memory for me and I keep it close to my heart."

He also had a poster of Virat Kohli, about which he said:

"Then I also have cover drive that I played and then I took a copy of Virat Kohli playing the cover drive to see the similarity and it was so cool to just see him playing that. These pictures are here because these are my heroes growing up and I am excited to meet them in the IPL."

Dewald Brevis on his family's reaction after bagging IPL contract

Dewald Brevis also opened up about how his family reacted when he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 player auction. Being fans of the IPL, his family was extremely emotional about his achievements. In this regard, Brevis asserted:

"For me I reacted by running around and it was just a dream come true. It was an insane moment at my home. I watched the auction live and my father and brother they all burst out in tears. It was something that they were crying in excitement. We as a family we follow the IPL so for them it was something very big."

With a few holes in the Mumbai Indians' middle order, it will be interesting to see whether they give Dewald Brevis a consistent run right from the get-go.

