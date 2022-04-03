×
IPL 2022: [Watch] MS Dhoni defies age with stunning run out vs PBKS

Snippets from MS Dhoni&#039;s brilliant runout today. (PC: IPLT20.com)
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 03, 2022 08:25 PM IST
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni made another entry to the list of his iconic run outs on Saturday. In the IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the 40-year-old sprinted ferociously, leaped, dived, and threw the ball accurately at the stumps to catch Bhanuka Rajapaksa well short of his crease.

It happened on the second ball of the second over. Chris Jordan hurled a good-length ball at Rajapaksa's body and the left-hander tucked it on the on-side. He was halfway down the crease when his partner, Shikhar Dhawan, called off the single. Jordan ran after the ball and showed brilliant athleticism to pick it up, turn and throw it at the striker's end. The direction was right but the ball had too much in it to hit.

Dhoni, aware of it, ran from behind and grabbed it with both hands behind the stumps. He could've reached there on time but, perhaps anticipating the batter's speed, made a cupped throw at the stumps. The momentum carried him smacking his head on to the woodwork but he stood up and revealed a nonchalant smile reminiscent of his famous last-ball run-out in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final.

You can watch it all here:

The wicket reduced PBKS to 14-2 after 1.2 overs. In the first over, Mukesh Choudhary dismissed skipper Mayank Agarwal, luring him to mistime a full and wide delivery to cover-point. Interestingly, these are the first two wickets for CSK in the powerplay in IPL 2022.

Liam Livingstone changes momentum after MS Dhoni's run-out

3x10^8 M/S ⚡😀#CSKvPBKS #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 https://t.co/AXezXM6w7b

PBKS' ₹11.5 crore signing Liam Livingstone has seemingly struck form at the most important time for his franchise. He scored only a combined 38 runs in the season's first two games and was hanging on a thin thread after Jonny Bairstow's return to the team.

But against CSK, disregarding the match situation entirely, the English all-rounder raced to 38 off just 15 balls with four fours and three sixes.

He, alongside, Dhawan's 17 off 14 deliveries has carried PBKS to 72/2 in the powerplay, almost nullifying the impact of the first-over wicket and the special Dhoni runout.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
हिन्दी