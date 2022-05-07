×
[Watch] "Official cheerleader of MI!" - Best photos and videos of Ranveer Singh celebrating MI's win against GT in IPL 2022

Ranveer Singh was seen enjoying each and every moment of Mumbai's win, especially when Rohit Sharma was batting. (P.C.:Twitter)
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh was present at the Brabourne Stadium to cheer on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Ranveer is known to be an absolute powerhouse of energy and his passion for Mumbai is simply sensational. He cheered almost every shot that skipper Rohit Sharma played as the latter looked to be at his vintage best.

Even as the game seemed to turn firmly in favour of the Titans towards the end, Ranveer Singh was seen cheering Mumbai and urged other fans to back their team. It was perhaps fitting that the five-time IPL champions lived up to his and other fans' faith in them as they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in a last-ball thriller.

Fans on Twitter admired Ranveer Singh for being such a passionate fan and hailed him for backing Mumbai till the very end. Here are some of the photos and videos of the star cheering for his team:

Ranveer Singh enjoyed the six from Rohit Hitman Sharma. https://t.co/0DnFsrbsUu
Ranveer Singh completely enjoyed Rohit Sharma's shot. https://t.co/f9mmbku4kC
Ranveer Singh has shown more energy than entire Mumbai Indians team this season. https://t.co/UoF07xaGsw
Ranveer Singh reaction when Mumbai Indians won the match. #MumbaiIndians https://t.co/fCm14T391m
Ranveer Singh's reaction when Mumbai Indians won the match. https://t.co/d2qY0ZCieO
Ranveer Singh is celebrating all Rohit shot like us, he is a big Mumbai Indians and Rohit fan 🔥✌ https://t.co/CPtvp5zfZY
Ranveer Singh enjoying the Hitman batting live from stadium. He is one of the biggest fan of @ImRo45 !! #RohitSharma𓃵 #IPL2022 https://t.co/hwE20Bfvo5
Petition to @mipaltan for appointing Ranveer singh as the official cheerleader of #Mumbaiindians#MIvsGT https://t.co/nNL99VAYsC
”I love you and i will see you soon. Mwah. Bye.” - Ranveer Singh on his IG live today 🥺❤️We love you more @RanveerOfficial 💜 https://t.co/7zLqytNATE
Ranveer Singh enjoyed every shot of Rohit Sharma ❤@ImRo45 @RanveerOfficial#IPL2022 #RanveerSingh #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/7kpQUddHve
Ranveer Singh super exciting reaction when Rohit Sharma hits a six behind the keeper #RanveerSingh #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/bpMtGs5y1G
@mipaltan @ranveercafe69 Super win !!! 🔥
Shot by Rohit and the Celebration by Ranveer Singh Both were Dope 🔥 #MIvsGT https://t.co/lhH8TxafGK
Ranveer singh jumps in joy & Daniel Sams is today's hero, defended 9 runs in the final over- The hero for MI. #danielsams https://t.co/CXyTUjEFv0
Ranveer Singh gave full energy today 💯👌😀❤️❤️How many likes for this man👇👇#IPL2022 #MumbaiIndians #MIvGT #RohitSharma𓃵 #IPL https://t.co/uaOtAoKEV3
Ranveer Singh supporting Mumbai Indians with Funcho 💙What a feeling #MIWhat a brilliant match and a fantastic last over by Daniel Sams.#MumbaiIndians https://t.co/TLdcfStX2i
Ranveer Singh’s mannerisms never looked more beautiful. When you win everything looks good..😊 https://t.co/ri0wexdij6
Ranveer Singh reaction says it all 💥💥💥💥 @ImRo45 🙏 https://t.co/pAxLqbnnIP
Ranveer Singh enjoying today's match He's one of loyal fan of @mipaltan& Ranveer Singh reaction says it all...I'm loving his energy & celebration style..😌 ✨ #RohitSharma𓃵 #IPL2022 #Mumbaiindians #GTvsMI https://t.co/LrLMWICLfH

MI bowlers step up to seal back-to-back wins

Despite losing their first eight games in a row, Mumbai showed courage to beat the high-flying Rajasthan Royals to get their first points of the season. This would have surely given them confidence going into their next game against the Titans.

MI were asked to bat first and got off to a fantastic start. But they lost their way in the middle-overs and that cost them about 15-20 runs in the end. Although Tim David played yet another fiery cameo, deep down many knew that the total was a bit under par on a great batting surface.

Gujarat got off to a similar start to that of Mumbai and were cruising at the halfway stage. However, the wickets of openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha in the same over of Murugan Ashwin brought the five-time IPL champions back in the game.

What was heartening to see from Mumbai's perspective was that despite their best bowler Jasprit Bumrah having an off-day, others stepped up and kept them in the game. Daniel Sams had the responsibility of bowling the last over and just had nine runs to defend.

But the all-rounder conceded just three and gave Mumbai a thrilling win. Although they are most probably out of playoff contention, Rohit Sharma and his men would be keen to play well for the rest of the season for their loyal fans.

