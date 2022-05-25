[WATCH] "Knock out by my dad for not qualifying for knock outs" - PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan shares hilarious video

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Shikhar Dhawan has shared a light-hearted video on his Instagram account in which he is seen getting 'bashed up' by his father over his franchise's failure to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

PBKS finished sixth in the IPL 2022 points table after the league stage. They had an inconsistent campaign, winning seven matches and losing an equal number.

Punjab signed off from the edition with a five-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Dhawan uploaded a video to his social media account in which he is seen acting as if he is being beaten up by his 'angry' father over PBKS' inability to make it to the next round of IPL 2022.

The veteran cricketer shared the clip with the caption:

"Knock out by my dad for not qualifying for knock outs."

Dhawan had a decent IPL 2022 campaign, scoring 460 runs in 14 matches at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 122.67.

No place for Shikhar Dhawan in T20I squad for South Africa series

Despite seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being rested for the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home next month, there was no place for Dhawan in the squad.

However, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were handed comebacks.

A top BCCI official told InsideSport.in that it was head coach Rahul Dravid's decision to look beyond Shikhar Dhawan and the selectors backed his decision. The official was quoted as saying:

"Shikhar has been a great servant of Indian cricket for over a decade. But in T20s, you have to give chances to youngsters who have been doing well. Rahul had to make the tough call and we all agreed. Shikhar was informed by Rahul before the team was announced on Sunday."

Shikhar Dhawan has featured in 68 T20Is and has scored 1759 runs at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36.

India's squad for South Africa T20Is: KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

