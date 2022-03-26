[Watch] PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal gives a tour of the team room ahead of IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal recently gave a tour of the franchise's team room organized for the various player activities at their hotel in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

After a two-year hiatus, India will host a full IPL season this year. Three venues across Mumbai and Pune will host all matches of IPL 2022 in a strict bio-bubble environment due to the pandemic situation.

To keep players fresh and reduce bubble fatigue, PBKS has arranged recreational rooms for the players to relax and have fun. The Punjab franchise gave their ardent fans a peek into their specially designed team room by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

"We have created a home away from home for all the 🦁s." #SherSquad, do you want to know which King rules where in the Team Room? Watch to find out ⬆️ #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ @mayankagarawal

You can watch the video below:

Mayank Agarwal is replacing his close friend KL Rahul as PBKS captain this season after the latter parted ways with the franchise following IPL 2022. Agarwal will look to lead the side from the front with consistent batting performances and take Punjab towards the title.

Punjab Kings start their IPL season on March 27

Punjab Kings are in Group B of the IPL 2022, with Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad teams.

The Mayank Agarwal-led side will commence their IPL 2022 journey with a clash against RCB on March 27 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is the team's full schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

March 27 - PBKS vs RCB - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

April 1 - KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

April 3 - CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 8 - PBKS vs GT - 7:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 13 - MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

April 17 - PBKS vs SRH - 3:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 20 - DC vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

April 25 - PBKS vs CSK - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

April 29 - PBKS vs LSG - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

May 3 - GT vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

May 7 - PBKS vs RR - 3:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

May 13 - RCB vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Brabourne – CCI

May 16 - PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

May 22 - SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Diptanil Roy