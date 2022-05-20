[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates aggressively after dismissing Devon Conway LBW in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated in aggressive fashion after picking up Devon Conway's wicket during the IPL 2022 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ashwin came on to bowl for the Rajasthan Royals in the powerplay. Moeen Ali took him to the cleaners, smashing two fours and a six off his bowling in the fifth over of the match.

RR captain Sanju Samson briefly took Ashwin out of the attack before reintroducing him in the seventh over.

With the field restrictions lifted, Ravichandran Ashwin had the advantage this time, and on the third ball of his second over, he trapped Devon Conway in front of his stumps.

Since Ashwin went for big runs in his first over, he could not control his emotions after taking the wicket. Here's how he celebrated:

Ravichandran Ashwin continued to show some aggression in the second half of his over as well. Some fans on social media were not impressed with the Rajasthan Royals star.

HariKrish @hk_tweets7

#moeen

#CSKvsRR Why man,why u always getting angry like this?u celebrate very aggressively after taking wickets is some what fine,but why always even at this age sir?set an example,not hate! #Ashwin Why man,why u always getting angry like this?u celebrate very aggressively after taking wickets is some what fine,but why always even at this age sir?set an example,not hate! #Ashwin#moeen#CSKvsRR https://t.co/qZ3g87dg0r

Ravichandran Ashwin made an excellent comeback in the match against the Chennai Super Kings

After conceding two fours and a six in his first over, Ashwin made a comeback against CSK and finished with figures of 1/28 in four overs.

His economical bowling helped the Rajasthan Royals pull things back after an all-out assault from Moeen Ali.

Moeen Ali relentlessly attacked the Rajasthan Royals bowlers earlier tonight (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Chennai Super Kings lost the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over, but Moeen Ali launched a counter-attack to turn the momentum in CSK's favor. He raced to his half-century off just 19 balls, smashing eight fours and three sixes.

But Rajasthan Royals have kept a check on the run-flow after the powerplay. CSK are 117/4 after 15 overs. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

