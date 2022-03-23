[Watch] Shardul Thakur shares a funny video featuring Prithvi Shaw reading a script

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Shardul Thakur recently shared a funny video of Prithvi Shaw on his official Instagram handle to entertain their fans ahead of IPL 2021.

The Delhi franchise had retained Prithvi Shaw for ₹7.5 crores. They procured the services of Shardul Thakur for a hefty sum of ₹10.75 crores in the mega-auction.

The duo are currently training hard after joining the team's camp in Mumbai in a bid to prepare for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shardul Thakur gave fans a glimpse of the fun outside the field on his recent Instagram story. In it, fans can see the dashing opener reading a script during a promotional event. Shardul Thakur also added a humorous caption, which read:

"Prithvi Shaw before his exams."

You can watch the stories here.

During the previous IPL season, Shaw accumulated 479 runs across 15 games at an astonishing strike rate of 159.14, which included four half-centuries. He will aim to continue in the same vein of form and further improve his performances this season.

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 campaign gets underway on March 27

The league stage of IPL 2022 will feature Delhi Capitals in Group A alongside Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG).

The Delhi-based franchise will square off against the 5-time champions Mumbai Indians at Brabourne – CCI Stadium on March 27 to kick-start their campaign in IPL 2022.

Here is DC’s schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

