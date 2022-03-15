[Watch] SRH conduct their first training session ahead of IPL 2022 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) conducted their first training session as part of their pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2022. The newly assembled coaching staff congregated a few days ago, while several players who were not involved in international fixtures also reported for the camp.

Tom Moody, Brian Lara, Hemang Badani, and Muttiah Muralitharan oversaw the proceedings on the first day of training camp. In a video released by the franchise, the players were seen making their way to the stadium on the team bus. Following this, they conducted a light warm-up session before commencing the training session.

Young stalwart Abhishek Sharma, who is expected to have enormous responsibility on his shoulders, was seen engaged in discussion with Tom Moody and Muttiah Muralitharan on the field.

Speaking to the franchise's social media outlets, head coach Tom Moody said:

"Today was just really an introduction day. A lot of new faces in the Sunrisers camp so it is an opportunity for us to get familiar with each other. The session was, it had intensity, but it was more of them finding their feet, getting some rhythm to their game."

Moody added:

"Over the days, we will increase the intensity. We are going to have some practice matches and situation scenarios, as we get closer to the tournament. Yeah, pleasing first day and it is just great to get our campaign up and running,"

The squad members were seen honing their skills in the net session with some basic fielding drills. Among them were SRH's retained players, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, who bowled pace and leg-spin respectively in the nets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for IPL 2022

Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

The franchise will begin their IPL 2022 campaign with a match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The match is slated to take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29, according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

