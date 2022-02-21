[Watch] Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant unwinds with a game of snooker at home

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took to his social media accounts on Monday (February 21) to give fans a glimpse of his snooker skills. The cricket star shared a couple of videos on Instagram, where he could be seen relishing a game of snooker at his home.

Pant was last seen in action during the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While he featured in the first two fixtures, Pant was rested for the final T20I.

The 24-year-old has been given a short break from international cricket for workload management and is also set to miss the upcoming T20I series home series against Sri Lanka. Pant posted on Instagram:

"Home be like 😇😇."

The southpaw will return to action with the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on March 4 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The second match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from March 12.

Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022

The dynamic batter will captain the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Pant was retained by the franchise along with Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje ahead of the mega-auction.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting will be the head coach while Pravin Amre will serve as their assistant coach. The Delhi-based franchise added several marquee names to their roster at the IPL 2022 auction.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

