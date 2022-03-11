[Watch] "The best view ever" - MS Dhoni and Robin Uthappa dazzle fans with their stroke-play as CSK gear up for IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently training at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat for the impending 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The franchise took to social media on Friday (March 11) to give fans a glimpse of their preparations. The likes of Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni and C Hari Nishanth could be seen batting in the video shared by the defending champions on their official Instagram account.

Much to the fans' delight, the CSK skipper was spotted playing a few attacking shots against the spinners.

The four-time champions are placed in Group B for the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

CSK to take on KKR in the opening clash of IPL 2022

The highly-anticipated IPL 2022 will kick off on March 26 with a blockbuster clash between last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Following their match against Kolkata, CSK will battle it out with new entrants Lucknow Super Giants on March 31 at the Brabourne Stadium.

As per the IPL 2022 schedule, Chennai will play two games each against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

In addition, they will play one match each against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

The 70 league matches will take place across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The Wankhede Stadium will play host to 20 league matches, while Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 15 and 20 games respectively.

A total of 15 matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venues for the IPL 2022 playoffs are yet to be decided.

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

