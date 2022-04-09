IPL 2022: [Watch] Unbelievable scenes as Rahul Tewatia hits two sixes off last two balls to win GT a thriller vs PBKS

Rahul Tewatia hit two consecutive sixes on the last two balls to power Gujarat Titans (GT) to a six-wicket win against Punjab Kings (PBKS). It was one of the most unbelievable thrillers in the history of the IPL, played out at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.

The all-rounder came on strike after pacer Odean Smith inexplicably conceded an overthrow on the third-last ball of the over. If not for that, David Miller would have been on strike with GT requiring an impossible 12 off the last two balls.

Smith's penultimate delivery was straight and in the slot and Tewatia hoicked it over mid-wicket. The fielder there almost saved it with a brilliant effort but it had just enough to beat him.

Smith then tried to go wide on the final ball. He missed his length again, allowing Tewatia to cover the line and thwat it in the same direction.

It went sailing in the crowd, kicking off massive celebrations in the GT camp. Miller, who played a role in getting skipper Hardik Pandya run-out in the last over, hugged Tewatia from behind. The all-rounder made a couple of fist-pumps before being engulfed by his teammates. Spectators were overjoyed and Pandya sat with a 'What just happened?' smile in the pavilion.

You can watch it all here:

With the win, the 28-year-old added to the list of nightmares for PBKS. In IPL 2020, he hit five sixes in an over against PBKS' Sheldon Cottrell to win Rajasthan Royals the match from a similarly unprobable situation.

"There wasn't a lot to think in the final over" - Rahul Tewatia

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, the Haryana-born talked about his clear mindset in the final over, saying "there wasn't a lot to think". He revealed that he had premeditated Smith's final ball and then thanked the GT management for their behind-the-scenes work. He said:

"It feels good when the game is won. There wasn't a lot to think in the final over, we just had to hit sixes and that's what me and David (Miller) were talking about. I knew (on the last-ball six) that it had gone off the middle of the bat, so it would clear the fence."

He added:

"I did premeditate, felt he (Odean) bowl wide outside off to me, premeditated and it executed well for me. The dressing room is really chilled. Ashu Bhai (Ashish Nehra), Gary Kirsten and the support staff have done a really good job. We're just told to execute the plans well and backed well."

GT went second in the points table with the win. They'll now play against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 11.

