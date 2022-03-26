×
Create
Notifications

IPL 2022: [Watch] Varun Chakravarthy in shock as bails don't fall after he beats Ambati Rayudu

Snippets from Ambati Rayudu&#039;s lucky break against Varun Chakravarthy. (PC: IPLT20.com)
Snippets from Ambati Rayudu's lucky break against Varun Chakravarthy. (PC: IPLT20.com)
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 26, 2022 08:59 PM IST
News

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy cleverly beat and almost clean-bowled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu for just 2 runs in the IPL 2022 opener on Saturday but the bails refused to fall.

It happened on the penultimate ball of the sixth over. Rayudu was visibly struggling to pick Chakravarthy's variations and decided to take him on with a shuffle and slog-sweep. The tweaker, perhaps anticipating it, bowled a googly which missed Rayudu's bat and kissed the leg-stump which immediately tilted a bit.

But surprisingly the bails didn't come off and the ball rolled past wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson's glove. Chakravarthy couldn't believe his luck as he watched the ball roll to the boundary. Here's a video of the same:

IPL authorities and the team will hope that this isn't a precursor to what's to come this season. The bails are heavier than basic wooden ones because they encompass the lights and the accompanying technology.

Bails being too heavy or not falling despite the stumps getting hit often give an unfair advantage to the batters like in Rayudu's case and the IPL won't want to see a repeat of this incident.

Varun Chakravarthy gets Robin Uthappa in the next over

VARUN GETS HIS FIRST! 😍Jackson in action behind the stumps! 🔥#KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #CSKvKKR #IPL2022 #GalaxyOfKnights #কেকেআর https://t.co/kv2b9auTPY

The spinner was unlucky on the fifth ball of his first over but not on the same ball in his second over. He maintained the pressure and troubled Robin Uthappa as well. To a similar in-coming delivery that couldn't get Rayudu out, Uthappa tried a flick and missed. It went into Jackson's hands this time and the keeper sharply stumped him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rayudu didn't stay at the crease for too long either and was involved in a messy run-out with skipper Ravindra Jadeja, walking back for a 17-ball 15. Shivam Dube followed him after a 6-ball 3. Jadeja and his captaincy predecessor MS Dhoni have joined hands at the crease and will now look to take CSK to a respectable total.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी