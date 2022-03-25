"We leave no stone unturned" - MI skipper Rohit Sharma on preparations ahead of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma revealed that his side would leave no stone unturned in their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

They are the most successful franchise in the history of the cash-rich league as they have won the trophy a record five times under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Ahead of this season, Mumbai let go of key players like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, and Trent Boult.

However, the team management procured the services of some exciting talents at the mega-auction and built a balanced squad for IPL 2022.

Speaking in a video uploaded by Mumbai Indians on their official Instagram handle, Rohit Sharma addressed the fans and talked about the new season. He said:

"Paltan! How are you? We are back with a new season. We have a new team with a lot of new faces. It is a fresh challenge. We are quite looking forward to it. We leave no stone unturned."

Rohit hasn't scored too many runs for the Mumbai Indians: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra reckons that Rohit Sharma is yet to have a stand-out season with the bat for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He highlighted that as one of the concerns for the Mumbai team going into this season.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra tried to predict the highest scorer for MI in IPL 2022 and said:

"Who can be the highest run-scorer? There are three big contenders here. Rohit Sharma is otherwise an absolute rockstar in white-ball cricket but he hasn't scored too many runs for the Mumbai Indians. That is a bit of a concern. He hasn't had a 600-run season.

Chopra continued:

"Ishan Kishan is another guy, they have bought him for 15.25 crores. The highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians this season is going to be Suryakumar Yadav even though he will miss the first match."

MI will begin their IPL 2022 schedule against the Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

