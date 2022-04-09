"We are all professional cricketers, we need to work hard on our game" - Ravindra Jadeja after CSK's fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja stated that the squad will converge and talk following their fourth straight defeat in IPL 2022. The defending champions were ousted by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

After losing the toss for the third time this season, CSK were put in to bat first. Moeen Ali's 35-ball 48 run knock and a brief cameo by Ravindra Jadeja in the end helped the team post 154-7 on the board.

In reply, SRH constructed the perfect chase. Skipper Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma ensured that the side went through the powerplay without the loss of a wicket. After settling down on the wicket, the youngster switched gears while Williamson remained the anchor. Sharma's maiden fifty was enough for SRH to seal their first win of the season.

Opining that the team has to improve across both departments, Jadeja said in the post-match presentation:

"I think tomorrow might be a day off. We will look to improve in both departments and we will sit down and talk. We are all professional cricketers, we need to work hard on our game. No matter what, we will stick together and try and come back stronger."

This marks only the second instance that CSK have lost four matches on the trot. The last instance came in 2010, where the Yellow Army eventually went on to win the title for the first time.

"I think we were like 20-25 runs short" - Ravindra Jadeja

Playing their first match at the venue, CSK took time to adjust to the conditions. To make matters worse, Ruturaj Gaikwad's poor form continued while playing an extra spinner in the form of Maheesh Theeksana did not pan out.

Terming that his side were well short of a par total, Jadeja said:

"I think in both departments. We did not get the start we were looking for. I think we were like 20-25 runs short."

The CSK captain acknowledged the efforts of the new ball bowlers to go for wickets in the powerplay. He said:

"We were looking to fight till the end because anything can happen with 155 on the board. Our bowlers were looking to bowl in the good areas early on and were looking to take wickets."

CSK will next take on RCB at the same venue on April 12 (Tuesday).

Edited by Aditya Singh