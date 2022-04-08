"We thought we were 10-15 runs short" - Rishabh Pant rues poor batting in DC's loss to LSG in IPL 2022 

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant believes that his side were well short of a par score in the first innings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The 2020 IPL finalists suffered their second successive defeat while the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered their third consecutive win of the season.

After being put in to bat by LSG captain KL Rahul, the Capitals were off to an explosive start on the back of Prithvi Shaw's exploits in the powerplay. The young opener was the lone bright spot in the batting unit as DC could only muster 149-3 on a sluggish wicket.

Crediting Jason Holder and former teammate Avesh Khan for their proficiency in the death overs, Pant said during the post-match presentation:

"When the dew is like that, you can't be complaining. As a batting unit, we thought we were 10-15 runs short. At the end, Avesh and Holder pulled it back, credit to them.

DC were eyeing a score of around 150-160 following a burst by Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan in the death overs. However, Avesh Khan and Jason Holder used the slower deliveries to good effect to concede only 13 runs in the final two overs.

When asked about the chat he had with veteran David Warner on the field while defending the total, Pant said:

"We talked about giving our 100% till the last ball and we want to do that irrespective of where the game is going."

DC were able to drag the contest till the final over courtesy of some tight bowling by Shardul Thakur and Muztafizur Rahman. However, composure from Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni steered LSG across the finish line.

"I think the power play was fine" - Rishabh Pant

Defending 150, DC were up against a very deep LSG batting unit. The opening pair of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock played to the situation.

Taking their time, the duo scored 48 runs in the powerplay, with the majority of runs coming from Anrich Nortje's first over after injury. The spinners tried to drag the game back in the middle overs. However, LSG never lost control of the chase with wickets in hand and the asking rate well within reach as well.

Praising the efforts of the spinners, Pant concluded:

"'I think the power play was fine but we didn't get any wickets. We were hoping that we would change the game in the middle overs. Our spinners bowled well but we were 10-15 runs short."

DC's first game at the DY Patil Stadium did not end in their favor. They will next take on an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side at the Brabourne Stadium on April 10 (Sunday).

