"We don't want a 3D player" - Twitter slams GT's Vijay Shankar for flop show against DC  

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar has failed to make an impact with the bat in the team's first two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). While he is being entrusted with the key No. 3 in the batting order, Shankar hasn't been able to make the most of the opportunity, so far.
The right-handed batter managed 13 runs from 20 deliveries on Saturday against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He perished while attempting to play a slog-sweep against Kuldeep Yadav. Shankar failed to make a proper connection and was only able to get an inside edge.
The ball crashed onto the stumps and Shankar had to make the walk back. It is worth mentioning that he was dismissed for just four runs in GT's inaugural encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Netizens expressed their disappointment about Shankar's underwhelming recent outings. Here are some of the reactions following his flop-show against DC:
The 31-year-old was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year. The Gujarat-based franchise won the bidding war against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to acquire the player's services for ₹1.40 crores.
How has Vijay Shankar fared in IPL?
The all-rounder made his IPL debut in 2013 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He represented CSK in his first two seasons and has gone on to play for SRH and DC since then.
Shankar has featured in 49 matches in the league so far, in which he has 729 runs to his name at an average of 25.14. Furthermore, he also has managed to claim nine wickets in the tournament with his medium-pace bowling.
After back-to-back failures in the latest edition of the competition, it remains to be seen if Gujarat will continue to persist with Shankar at No. 3.
Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!