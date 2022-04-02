"We don't want a 3D player" - Twitter slams GT's Vijay Shankar for flop show against DC  

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar has failed to make an impact with the bat in the team's first two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). While he is being entrusted with the key No. 3 in the batting order, Shankar hasn't been able to make the most of the opportunity, so far.

The right-handed batter managed 13 runs from 20 deliveries on Saturday against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He perished while attempting to play a slog-sweep against Kuldeep Yadav. Shankar failed to make a proper connection and was only able to get an inside edge.

The ball crashed onto the stumps and Shankar had to make the walk back. It is worth mentioning that he was dismissed for just four runs in GT's inaugural encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Netizens expressed their disappointment about Shankar's underwhelming recent outings. Here are some of the reactions following his flop-show against DC:

Koshal @Koshaaal Started with T20 knock, slowly converted it into an ODI knock and finished it like a classic test player. Vijay shankar proving why he's the true GOAT. Started with T20 knock, slowly converted it into an ODI knock and finished it like a classic test player. Vijay shankar proving why he's the true GOAT.

MRK @Freak_4__Salman



Bcci isko leke world Cup jeetne chali thi



#Vijay Is vijay shankar mai koi school team na khilayeBcci isko leke world Cup jeetne chali thi Is vijay shankar mai koi school team na khilayeBcci isko leke world Cup jeetne chali thi 😭😭#Vijay

Akhil @AAkhilovely @gujarat_titans Mr. Vijay Shankar Please try to understand we can't break our tv at everytime while you're playing @gujarat_titans Mr. Vijay Shankar Please try to understand we can't break our tv at everytime while you're playing

gourav manan @gouravmanan44 @gujarat_titans @DelhiCapitals Gujrat please bring someone who can bat at 3 By giving Vijay Shankar chance you are wasting a slot for Amy youngster , we don't want 3D player @gujarat_titans @DelhiCapitals Gujrat please bring someone who can bat at 3 By giving Vijay Shankar chance you are wasting a slot for Amy youngster , we don't want 3D player

SRK Salman Fan @SRKSalmanFan #DCvsGT



Is Vijay Shankar really a player



He is not even suited for gully cricket



#IPL2022 Is Vijay Shankar really a playerHe is not even suited for gully cricket #DCvsGTIs Vijay Shankar really a player He is not even suited for gully cricket#IPL2022

Ajay Sharma @ajaynvini The way vijay shankar was batting... It seemed they have lost bunch of wickets .. if u can score in power play... Then u r not for T20. Could cost GT in the final result of game .. where is that joker/selector who called him 3D player and chose over Rayadu. GTvsDC. DCvsGT The way vijay shankar was batting... It seemed they have lost bunch of wickets .. if u can score in power play... Then u r not for T20. Could cost GT in the final result of game .. where is that joker/selector who called him 3D player and chose over Rayadu. GTvsDC. DCvsGT

Nikhil Puj @nikpuj @gujarat_titans Team should look for a change in place of Vijay Shankar. Track all his past records. I never seen his performance. Always underwhelming. Be it India team or IPL team SRH. He will play tuk tuk and eventually get out when tries to accelerate. Truth it is. @gujarat_titans Team should look for a change in place of Vijay Shankar. Track all his past records. I never seen his performance. Always underwhelming. Be it India team or IPL team SRH. He will play tuk tuk and eventually get out when tries to accelerate. Truth it is.

Dhananjay Bhandari🇮🇳 @Djay_Bhandari



Still figuring which are those 3 dimensions MSK Prasad was talking about..



2022 #DCvsGT #DCTitans #IPL Vijay Shankar made 13 runs in 20 balls.. in a T20 match..that too in Power Play..Still figuring which are those 3 dimensions MSK Prasad was talking about.. #IPL 2022 #TATAIPL Vijay Shankar made 13 runs in 20 balls.. in a T20 match..that too in Power Play..Still figuring which are those 3 dimensions MSK Prasad was talking about..#IPL2022 #TATAIPL #DCvsGT #DCTitans #IPL

Don @Donaldbren77 #Vijayshankar If Disaster has other name it is surely be called Vijay Shankar. Never seen such a pathetic T20 Player. #DCvsGT If Disaster has other name it is surely be called Vijay Shankar. Never seen such a pathetic T20 Player. #DCvsGT #Vijayshankar

The 31-year-old was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year. The Gujarat-based franchise won the bidding war against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to acquire the player's services for ₹1.40 crores.

How has Vijay Shankar fared in IPL?

The all-rounder made his IPL debut in 2013 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He represented CSK in his first two seasons and has gone on to play for SRH and DC since then.

Shankar has featured in 49 matches in the league so far, in which he has 729 runs to his name at an average of 25.14. Furthermore, he also has managed to claim nine wickets in the tournament with his medium-pace bowling.

After back-to-back failures in the latest edition of the competition, it remains to be seen if Gujarat will continue to persist with Shankar at No. 3.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar